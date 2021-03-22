Since Ronald Reagan left office, many of us have had to vote against candidates for president. The 2020 election offered grassroots middle-of-the-country voters the opportunity to elect a candidate with a proven track record of making America great again. (Remember, Bill Clinton was the first to use that campaign line!)
President Trump lost the 2020 election because so many people hated him and voted against him. The election reminded me of an old saying, “Cutting off your nose to spite your face.” It also reminded me of something President Obama said after taking office: “Elections have consequences.”
Unfortunately, President Biden and his administration have taken the voters’ hate to heart and have begun undoing some of Trump’s key accomplishments. Nowhere is this more evident than on our southern border.
President Biden’s first orders reinstated the disastrous “catch and release” policy allowing migrants to stay in America after crossing the border illegally. Biden also ended Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy where asylum seekers waited in Mexico for a hearing before entering the U.S. In February, the State Department terminated the Asylum Cooperation Agreement with Guatemala in which migrants traveling through Guatemala from other nations should seek asylum there before appealing to the U.S.
“What’s your plan, Joe?” Plan? Trump bad man. Hate Trump. Undo all Trump policies. That’s the plan.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said we’ll see more migrants crossing the border than we’ve seen in more than two decades. Hundreds of thousands of migrants have already overwhelmed those charged with protecting our southern border. We are approaching the time of year when migrants historically try to cross the border. What is the Biden plan for this invasion?
March 20, Fox News EXCLUSIVE: “Fox News has learned from a senior source with Customs and Border Protection that a plan is under consideration for Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector to begin releasing illegal border crossers who claim asylum without issuing a Notice to Appear — meaning they will depart custody without a court date.
“Such a decision would be unprecedented if enacted and would place the responsibility of seeking an asylum hearing on the migrants through Immigrations and Customs Enforcement or legal assistance.”
Last week, The Washington Post reported the Biden administration is weighing an option to fly migrants to states bordering Canada for processing. Oh! That’s clever! Then states on both borders will be flooded with illegal migrants!
Last week in “Newsweek,” Dr. Ben Carson described the migration: “The dangerous migrant journey turned out to be no deterrent against the strong pull of potential U.S. citizenship, leading to what we are witnessing now: a humanitarian crisis on our southern border which has empowered cartels and human traffickers. The abuse faced by women and children is rampant.”
The Biden administration has simultaneously created an overwhelming immigration crisis and humanitarian crisis by rescinding Trump’s policies without anticipating or having a plan for the flood of migrants that are coming now.
President Biden is scheduled to give his first press conference Thursday. Will reporters be allowed to ask questions about the border and China or will their questions be screened and approved before the press conference? Will the president himself answer, or will he defer to others around him? What is your plan, Mr. President?
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
