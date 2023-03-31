Read more, react less
Have I mentioned here how much I hate politics? Yes, unlike most of the people who put their opinions out there regularly, I’m painfully self-aware. The horses I’ve been beating on are not only dead, but they have massive dents in their decomposing bodies. (Great, my haters can add “animal abuser” to my list of atrocities after using that clichéd analogy).
After the story I did about Sheriff Joe Berlin’s insurance having to pay a settlement to panhandler Monterian Dotson, I received complaints from both sides, so that made me confident that maybe it struck the balance I strive for in news stories.
Despite what the deranged misfits of social media post, I’m not always pro Joe. From the first time I heard about what happened between Berlin and the beggar in the Lowe’s parking lot and after I saw the videos, my response has been about the same — it didn’t look good and it wasn’t wise, but what occurred certainly didn’t rise to the level of a crime.
In a football game, it would have been offsetting personal foul penalties. In life, there are higher standards for law enforcement officials, as there should be, but if you’re willing to make overreaching rationalizations for the behavior of lifelong criminals, then you have to be willing to concede that cops are human, too, and cut them a little slack for minor infractions. In other words, don’t make excuses for rioters burning down buildings and beating innocent people, then demonize police for putting their hands on a suspect.
I’ll go a step further and call out Joe for what he really did wrong from the beginning of this whole ordeal — he should have been at Phillips’ Building Supply, not Lowe’s.
But seriously, put all emotion aside, step back and think how all of this started: Joe was at the store with his wife on New Year’s Eve, but he saw a shopper in an uncomfortable situation with a man who is a known nuisance, so he tried to help the shopper out of that situation. It all escalated from there. Those good intentions paved the highway to the internet hell known as Facebook for Joe and a big payday for a willfully worthless panhandler.
If you are celebrating the fact that a person who has refused to be productive — even after being served up opportunities to do so — was awarded $20,000 for getting pushed up against a vehicle and a finger wagged in his face, then you are what’s wrong with America. The bigger takeaway from this incident is that it is yet another reminder of the reform that’s needed in our court system. A simple “loser-pays” rule for civil suits would stop all of these frivolous lawsuits where monetary settlements are cheaper than defending a case. It’s a legal stickup, and it’s wrong, but good luck getting it changed, with lawyers filling our governing bodies, clinging to our current system so they and their donors can keep collecting one-third of those payoffs, all under the guise have granting access to the legal system for the poor. Ha!
There are only two reasons to be on Dotson’s side: 1.) You reflexively side with anything that sticks it to “The Man” instead of looking at situations objectively or 2.) You are supporting another candidate for sheriff and celebrate anything that could give your guy an advantage.
Both of those are problematic but, sadly, all too common. If your candidate was in the same situation as Joe was in that day, you would be downplaying it and spinning it as no big deal. But you see an opportunity to pounce and push your guy, so you take it. That reduces politics to a team sport, with both sides of drunken fans yelling at each other, supporting their “team” till the bitter end, no matter what, facts and evidence and long-term consequences be damned.
Sadly, we don’t have a national media there to serve as fair-minded, respected referees. They’re just cheerleaders for their sides, chanting the same old lines that stoke supporters. We don’t have grownups in government to try to turn down the temperature either. Firing up the base is what fuels action and power.
Just this week, when Joe Berlin posted a thank you for being the Leader-Call Readers’ Choice winner for Best Police Officer, the dimwits pounced, predictably. They posted it was “proof” that the Leader-Call is behind Berlin, conveniently leaving out that “Readers’ Choice” part, of course.
Here’s a little inside information for you: One of our people who was responsible for counting the votes is not a Berlin supporter ... but she didn’t try to change the outcome of the election, even though she had the power to do so. The people in charge could learn a lesson from her. Respecting and following the will of the people — not the will of those in power — is the cornerstone of democracy and basic fairness. And that’s whether it’s a presidential election, a state or local race or a community newspaper’s readers’ choice selections.
I interrupt this column for this important breaking-news alert. In an amazing twist, as I was writing this, I received a breaking-news alert that former President Donald Trump had been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on, umm, trumped-up charges. If you support this kind of obvious political persecution/prosecution, you aren’t a very deep or forward thinker. You are the kind of person who is going to destroy this once-great republic.
March 30, 2023 is the dark day in American history that the people in power desperately want you to believe that Jan. 6 was. And that’s not political hyperbole. It’s not possible to overstate the potential ramifications of the precedent that’s being set here.
It’s so out of bounds that we can only come to the conclusion that it’s a tactic to get a reaction. Like I wrote in this space several weeks ago, it’s always the player reacting to something who gets flagged on the football field. Don’t do it. Just hold steady and vote hard.
Meanwhile, it would be reassuring if the “regular Joe” in the White House or any other Democrat leader would step up and say this is wrong on principle, regardless of their feelings about Trump.
If you win an election but lose your soul in the process, then we all lose. And too many people have lost sight of the fact that the team isn’t a candidate or a political party. The team is America. Or it should be. If it’s not, then we’ve already lost.
