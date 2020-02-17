I’m not one of those people who becomes ridiculously starstruck when actually meeting a celebrity ... until I meet one, that is. The hubs and I were at the Biloxi Beau Rivage a few weeks ago to see one of our favorite comedians, Lewis Black.
If you don’t know who that is, make your way over to YouTube and watch one of his shows. He’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever heard, and he is filled with seething, righteous anger at everything and everyone, from millennials to politicians. He’s even more brutal on his own generation, the baby boomers. That’s us, peeps. Warning: If you can’t take some salty, adult language, don’t look him up. He says there are words that only adults should be permitted to use. “What are you going to say when you break your toe on a piece of furniture in the dark? Fiddle-dee-dee?” There are times he becomes so frustrated with the insanity of our lives, he appears to be having a nervous breakdown on stage.
Johnny and I were alone on the elevator going to our discounted room, when the doors opened and Mr. Black joined us, looking a little tired. He’d done a show at the Saenger Theatre in Hattiesburg the night before and looked like he’d been trying to sleep on his bus. It was all I could do not to fall at his feet and tell him how much I enjoyed his work and to please never stop being so funny.
He seemed a little shy, but I knew this was the chance of a lifetime. Neither Johnny nor I had the presence of mind to ask for a cellphone pic, but I did summon the courage to inquire if he would honor me with his autograph.
This, of course, involved the painful sight of me rummaging around in my purse, which holds an abundance of receipts, other people’s sunglasses, a screwdriver, among other things, and came up with an acceptable piece of paper and a cheap pen that would barely allow any ink to flow.
Great. I have his autograph, sprawled across the entire month of September in my very small calendar.
But the really, really embarrassing part of this is that he asked me my name.
Now, I am told all the time by people that I should audition for Jeopardy. My brain is completely occupied with volumes of trivia and memories that go back to being a toddler.
But now ... with this kind, almost shy, unassuming man in front of me, I could not remember my name. My brain was completely wiped clean, like a blackboard at the end of the day.
I’m surprised he didn’t just stab me in the throat with that cheap blue pen. I could not remember my own name. I think my husband had to remind me so that we could get on with it and let Mr. Black go. We could have pushed the stop button on the elevator and held him hostage, but who knows how long it would take me to recall the five letters that spell out Janie?
Thank God my parents didn’t decide on Ariadne or Chloe or Zoey or, someone save me here, please ... Siorse.
My hubby, ever the clever comeback sidekick, waited until Mr. Black had exited the elevator and the doors closed behind him. When we were alone, Johnny quipped, “I wish I had thought to ask him what time Ron White took the stage that night.”
I’m not going to audition for Jeopardy. I would look into Alex Trebeck’s eyes, and in front of the audience and millions of viewers in 60 different nations, I would devise a way to electrocute myself with the buzzer.
I remember an episode of Celebrity Jeopardy on a Saturday Night Live episode some years ago. The category, I kid you not, was “My Name.” A cast member, impersonating Sean Connery, hit the buzzer and said, “What is Alex?”
I get it, people. The brain freeze is real.
•
Janie Jenkins is a native of Jasper County who resided in Laurel for many years. Her first novel “One Small Mistake” is available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback formats. She can be contacted at janiejenkinsretired@gmail.com.
