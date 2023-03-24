I do not know if you all have noticed or not, but our nation is in a battle. We as Christians can no longer bury ourselves in the sand and simply wait for Jesus’ return. We must work like never before! What should we do when the liberals seem to be ahead?

Dan Carr

Dan Carr

The more I have become involved politically and have been working to see strong conservatives elected in government, the more the Lord has revealed Scripture after Scripture of the reality of the depravity of our great nation. Not only the depravity of our nation, but the importance of Christians engaging ourselves in the fight.

