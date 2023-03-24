I do not know if you all have noticed or not, but our nation is in a battle. We as Christians can no longer bury ourselves in the sand and simply wait for Jesus’ return. We must work like never before! What should we do when the liberals seem to be ahead?
The more I have become involved politically and have been working to see strong conservatives elected in government, the more the Lord has revealed Scripture after Scripture of the reality of the depravity of our great nation. Not only the depravity of our nation, but the importance of Christians engaging ourselves in the fight.
From 1939 to 1945, America faced the great battle of World War II, in which my wife’s grandfather G.S. Crane served. Today, in 2023, we live in a great battle, one fought on U.S. territory. The United States of America is in a war against itself — a war of conservative Republicans against liberal Democrats, a war of race and gender, a war of the rich and poor, a war of evil against good.
See, our nation was founded differently than other nations. Our country was not founded as a dictatorship. We do not have kings and queens. Our nation has not been perfect, but America has been blessed by the hand of God. Why? Our nation was founded as a country where individuals could worship God and serve Him as they saw fit. Our founding fathers wrote the Constitution of the United States in reflection of the Biblical principles founded upon the Word of God. It is no wonder that “someone” is trying to destroy the foundation that this nation was founded on.
It is no wonder that we have had a Supreme Court that has taken the rights of the people to vote and forged their liberal interpretation of what they perceive the Constitution to mean in order to see millions of babies murdered. Have we grown so comfortable with hearing the word “abortion” that we do not even cringe when hearing it? I cannot hear that word without my stomach turning upside down, knowing what is being done. I want to mention 15 things that I believe we can begin to do now to help turn our nation around!!
1. We must prove our trust in the Lord by working to see our nation saved. Thankfully, we should not be fighting each other, but we should be fighting against the ideology that it is OK for America to be trillions of dollars in debt. We should be fighting against the notion that it is OK for Americans to be on government assistance if they are able-bodied and are not willing to work. We should be fighting to see bad law reversed.
2. We must realize that we cannot save our nation in our own strength, but we must have the strength of the Lord.
3. We must not let our failures keep us from being victors. We will not receive a perfect body until we get to Heaven. We war against our flesh daily for good and evil. BUT … does the Lord have your heart? Is Christ your driving focus and passion? I want to see my children have the same freedom that I have had to be able to go to church and worship the Lord, to be able to have a gun to protect my home and many other freedoms that I have enjoyed.
4. Find time to knock on doors for conservative candidates.
5. Make phone calls (phone banks).
6. Become a member of a conservative club in your community so that you can learn who is running for office, know your elected officials and learn what policies are being passed.
7. If you can afford it, give to a campaign.
8. Remember, this is your country! Let us not be slothful and give our country over to ideology that opposes the very foundation that our nation was founded on.
9. Read and understand your Constitution.
10. Reread the history of how our country was founded.
11. Read about our founding fathers.
12. Teach your children American history. Remember that the liberals will try to subtly teach our children through Hollywood and other avenues.
13. If you are involved in social media, help share the light of the liberal agenda through supporting the message of strong conservatives.
14. Remember that one person can make a difference. (Remember Esther, Joseph, Daniel and Nehemiah.) These all made a difference in their country for the Lord.
15. PRAY, PRAY, PRAY, PRAY AND PRAY
We as Christians can no longer see our nation as a free nation. We are under attack every day for the freedom that is ours. Our liberties are constantly at bay.
Remember, there is no nation like America. If we can continue to stay a free country, we have much more opportunities for influence as Christians. Also, our children will have the opportunity to take their talents and become successful in whatever field of business that they choose.
I hope you will read this and be challenged to join the fight for your country, America. You can do something! We have a great election coming in August. We must pray, pray and pray; work, work and work!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.