What will we see in 2023? “Past performance is not indicative of future results,” is a caveat for buying and selling stocks, but not for predicting what President Biden and his administration will do this year. In fact, President Biden and his bureaucratic entourage will likely stay the course he laid during his first two years in office. 

Daniel Gardner

Daniel Gardner

According to Rasmussen Reports, the good news for Biden is 37 percent of likely U.S. voters say the country is heading in the right direction while 57 percent believe the nation is going down the wrong track. That’s good news for Biden because a year ago 27 percent said we were going in the right direction and 64 percent said we were on the wrong track. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.