Are there good, bad, right, wrong and evil in the world? Most would answer “yes,” but we’ll never see universal agreement on which is what. We need someone to adjudicate that verdict.
The Humanist Manifesto was written in 1933, but a second version was edited by Edwin H. Wilson and Paul Kurtz in 1973. It’s a WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) pronunciation of the human condition. “Promises of immortal salvation or fear of eternal damnation are illusionary and harmful.” The document is rooted in atheistic Marxism.
America is transitioning from “Make America Great Again” to “We are the world.” Essentially, current leaders are following tenets of the manifesto which states, “We deplore the division of humankind on nationalistic grounds. We have reached a turning point in human history where the best option is to transcend the limits of national sovereignty and to move toward the building of a world community… Thus we look to the development of a system of world law and a world order based upon transnational federal government.”
Addressing climate change, of course, is a major cog in the Humanist wheel. “The planet earth must be considered a single ecosystem… It is the moral obligation of the developed nations to provide ... massive technical, agricultural, medical and economic assistance … to the developing portions of the globe.”
But, how do we make the radical transformation? Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals lays out the roadmap leading to transformational change. Alinsky wrote, “An organizer must stir up dissatisfaction and discontent… He must create a mechanism that can drain off the underlying guilt for having accepted the previous situation for so long a time. Out of this mechanism, a new community organization arises.”
Under President Trump, America became fully energy independent, economically and militarily dominant, a sovereign nation with sovereign borders, and a leading arbiter of peace in the Middle East. President Biden is building an administration that is hell-bent on reversing everything his predecessor accomplished.
Americans need to realize these changes and this transformation process have nothing to do with former President Trump, except that Mr. Trump tried to turn America around from becoming a socialized nation and a rank-in-file member of the new world order. Nevertheless, the Left will continue to distract Americans’ attention by stirring up “dissatisfaction and discontent,” focusing not on where we’re going, but continually reminding us how “bad” things are in America.
In merely a few weeks, 11,000 workers on the Keystone Pipeline have lost good-paying jobs and thousands more energy workers are losing jobs. Instead of pumping oil through safe pipelines, companies will now ship oil via overland rail or oceangoing tankers.
Teenage girls can now compete against and share locker rooms with biological teenage boys. Immigrants are pouring across our southern border unimpeded by ICE or Border Patrol agents. Thousands are being welcomed to America and given bus tickets to travel across our nation, COVID infections notwithstanding.
But, who is to say what is truly good, bad, right, wrong or evil? Evidently, our “leaders” in Washington have that power and the authority to enforce their verdicts. “What is it going to take to MAKE you wear a mask?” Well, “leaders” will do whatever it takes to coerce Americans to follow the latest “science” or ordinance.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
