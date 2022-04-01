“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” — Voltaire
Just when you think it can’t get any weirder. We are about to have a Supreme Court justice who believes you have to be a biologist to be able to define the word “woman.”
For those of you who simply refuse to turn on the television because you are frightened to hear what new absurdity will be thrown at us by the looney left … well, I can’t really blame you, as the world truly has gone insane. However, you should know who will be sitting on the highest court in the land.
Last week, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Jones County native who has been rumored to be in line as Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024, asked Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to define the word “woman,” to which the soon-to-be Supreme Court justice answered, “I’m not a biologist.”
Sen. Blackburn responded, “the fact that you can’t give me a straight answer about something as fundamental as what a woman is underscores the dangers of that kind of progressive education that we are hearing about.”
Blackburn has agreed to appear on “The Buck Naked Truth” podcast hosted by Buck Torske and me the next time she is in Jones County. I can’t wait to ask her about the exchange, as well as the general state of the country when we have a future Supreme Court justice who can’t define the word “woman.”
How absolutely ridiculous is it that the same person who was nominated to the Supreme Court by Joe Biden because she was a black WOMAN can’t define half of the reason she was nominated in the first place? Of course, the reason Jackson refused to answer the question is because she is part of the far left who wants us to believe that you can be born with a penis and testicles and X and Y chromosomes and still be a woman.
They want us to believe that the transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who was born a male and enjoyed all the benefits of testosterone in his development but now identifies as a woman, should be able to compete against females who are actual females. They want us to believe that simply because you say that you “identify” as something other than what you are, you automatically get to assume that identity. The “party of science” is determined to force all Americans to deny the most basic scientific fact of them all — the fundamental difference between a man and a woman.
These whack-jobs want to do away with “he” or “she” or “him” or “her” or “man” or “woman.” They want everyone to be a “them” or an “it.” This is the lunacy that the left is trying to ram down the throats of Americans. And it’s not just absurd, it is dangerous.
We are heading toward a world of anarchy. Women being able to compete against other women is already becoming a thing of the past. Talk about setting women’s rights back 100 years. And where are the women’s rights activists? Why are they not outraged?
But it won’t just be women’s sports. The left’s appetite for destruction and chaos is neverending. They are like locusts, who won’t be content until every American value and institution is chewed up and spit out. Make no mistake about it, these people want society turned upside down. To these maniacs, God, country, family, flag, patriotism, man, woman, equality and law and order are all bad things that need to be abolished. Actually, it seems like the only things this group holds sacred are a global socialist government and controlling the climate.
They have been attacking the family for years already, but you can expect their “experts” to soon say that the word “family” is bigoted, biased and anti-social and that the family unit should be replaced by some sort of government-controlled “grouping,” probably called an “It Pod.”
The attack on children is even worse. The same Supreme Court nominee who couldn’t give a definition for the word “woman” has been chastised for her lenient sentences in child pornography cases. Her excuse for lenient sentences seems to be because child porn is so easy to obtain from the internet, the sentences for it are too harsh. Child porn has never simply popped up on my computer, and I’m sure it hasn’t on Ms. Jackson’s computer either. So no matter how easy it was to obtain, the culprits she was letting off with a slap on the wrist were actively searching out images of the abuse of children, which in turn, propagates more horrific abuses against innocent children.
You can bet the farm on this: the left will continue a move toward legitimizing child porn and pedophilia. It’s already happening. There have been articles in the so-called mainstream media referencing “destigmatizing pedophila,” and there has even been talk about doing away with the word “pedophile” and replacing it with “minor-attracted person.”
And if sexually abusing children isn’t bad enough, how about simply killing them? Leftists have already championed late-term abortions; heck, some even advocate the right to an abortion after the baby is born. That’s infanticide — outright murder. If they are willing to kill babies, how long before they just come out and advocate killing anyone who doesn’t fall in line with their leftist agenda? I can’t imagine it will be much longer.
This is where we are heading, and it is happening a lot faster than anyone wants to admit. Think about it. Just 10 years ago, who in their right mind would imagine that we would have a Supreme Court justice who was unable to explain what a “woman” is? Who in their right mind would ever think that we would have men competing against women in NCAA-sanctioned women’s athletic events?
Just how far will we let the lunatic fringe take us before we do something to stop them? Will making child porn mainstream do it? Will destigmatizing pedophilia do it? Will murdering babies do it? What atrocities have to occur before we finally say enough?
