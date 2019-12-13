When it comes to politics, there are two quotes that define it in my eyes.
The first: “I’m a politician, which means I’m a cheat and a liar, and when I’m not kissing babies, I’m stealing their lollipops.” (From the Tom Clancy novel-based film “Hunt for Red October.”)
And, second, “Where one stands on an issue depends on where one sits.” (I have seen that attributed to several, but the near consensus is that it was the great Mark Twain.)
I don’t like politicians. I never have. I can think of a small handful of exceptions, both locally and nationally, but for the most part, I loathe them.
I see Washington politicians as snakes who slither their way into power only to do anything and everything to keep that power. I don’t believe they get there with that frame of mind, though. I imagine there are several Mr. Smith goes to Washington-type politicians who have the greatest of intentions.
Then, on Day 3 or 4, before the office is even decorated, here comes the queen and king snakes and their army who run things. They are the bosses. You don’t slither in a swamp for 20, 30, 40 years without reaching the zenith.
The swamp creatures take young Rep. Billy Smith from Arkansas or Mississippi or Idaho to lunch — a really nice lunch that each and every one of us is footing the bill for. They kiss Smith’s behind, make him feel important, maybe even share a celebratory bourbon.
Then, when the time is right — like snakes lying in wait — they attack. Do as you are told or face the consequences. If you don’t, you will be nothing. You will have no power and no influence. But, if you play ball like a good soldier, then we will have a great “friendship.” You will go places.
On many, many important issues, Sen. Rand Paul, an independent Republican from Kentucky, speaks wisely. He should hold leadership positions. But what do we hear most about Paul? “Oh, he’s a kook!”
Paul won’t play ball. He is relegated to kook status. That’s what happens.
So what is young Smith to do?
“I really could get used to this,” he thinks.
And that is how we end up with Friday morning’s decision by the House of Representatives to move to remove the President of the United States from office. The Judiciary Committee, which had its mind made up months if not years ago, votes on strictly party lines to nullify the will of 63 million Americans in November 2016.
Anyone with an ability to look at facts, think critically and understand motives would tell you this is nonsense. This is not impeachable. This is nothing.
But the political party in power in the House of Representatives is Democrats. Where one stands on an issue depends on where one sits.
They want to remove the leader of the free world. They’ve wanted to have him removed well before he was even elected. Once Donald Trump became a threat to the swamp, powers that no government entity should be afforded went into action.
No one ever thought Trump would win. His opponent Hillary Clinton certainly didn’t. Hell, she nearly took August off the campaign trail.
Trump kicked her hind-end. Period. End of story.
CODE RED!
The insurance policy then got called on — Russian collusion. Remember that? Trump was a Russian agent who had Russians steal the US election from Clinton?
Loyal soldiers of the PARTY — where they sit — fell in line. For two years, Trump’s presidency was under assault over nothing.
When Russia failed miserably, the next day — THE NEXT DAY — magically, someone who we will never really know anything about nor his or her motives, heard a phone call that was so devastating America was in grave danger.
Now this out-of-control, drunk-with-power Democrat party has taken Americans on a five-month crusade to again find a way to impeach him. They have to. No Democrat in the field of presidential candidates has a chance to defeat Trump at the ballot box. This is their only chance.
The damage that will be done to this country because of disagreements with 63 million Americans will be incalculable. Anyone who believes that Trump should be removed from office for only two “trumped-up” charges more than three years of investigations revealed, well, can I introduce you to Mr. Twain.
Take off the blinders. Get over your rage. America is really good right now — if only you’d open your eyes. It’s OK...
I wish I could go back in time to 1998. I spent a lifetime in Chattanooga, Tenn., that year. I had an awful job. A boring, awful job working for a minor league baseball team. On off days, there was plenty of down time, and I took advantage.
I would tuck into the small couch in one of the back rooms, turn on the radio and listen to the Clinton impeachment fiasco.
I thought Clinton was lower than low — and still do. I think the same of his wife. During that entire ordeal, I put on my blinders. I wanted him impeached. I wanted him out of office. Why? I didn’t like him and he was on the other side.
Never mind that in 1998, things were pretty good in America — and I was paying 96 cents per gallon for gasoline.
Mr. Murphy, I’d like to introduce you to Mr. Twain.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
