“What now?” you ask…
A number of prominent people have posed this question following the surprising outcome of the recent elections. That is the very question that I had prior to the 2022 federal elections. Based on all the predictions and being aware of how most Americans with functioning brain cells are feeling presently, I honestly believed the Red Wave would come to pass. Now that things turned out ever-so-slightly different than expected, a lot of people are posing that question. Just not for the same reason(s) I envisioned.
Even at my “advanced age,” coupled with my somewhat “stunted level of maturity” I have recognized a certain lack of ability of Republican congressional majorities. The solid Republican majorities during the first half of Donald Trump’s administration come glaringly to mind. Of course, we know now that the threat to the Washington Way of Life was threatened by President Trump and it scared them all to no end.
Now, the Republican Party just blew the best chance they had to stop the Democrat Machine from reaching its goal to destroy America as we have known it. There is no shortage of blame being foisted onto “everybody else” for the outcome of the elections, but whom or what is really to blame? There is, in my most humble opinion, very few “experts” currently willing to tell it like it really is.
The prevailing claim from both Republicans and Democrats in high places, along with others in lower places, is that connection with Donald Trump is the culprit. Mitch McConnell claims substandard candidates are to blame. His lack of support for a number of Republican candidates, plus his efforts to outright block some Republican candidates went a long way toward blowing it for a Senate Republican majority. But we can’t criticize such an important all-knowing professional politician for his bumbling ineptitude.
All one really has to do is take a look at how a lot of the races played out, specifically with the ballot counting process. Florida, where the Red Wave hit with roughly the same magnitude as the recent hurricane, has a considerably more secure system for voting and counting the votes (completed within a few hours) than a number of states where the numbers are still not finalized. In several places there was practically an “instant replay” of 2020 when counting dragged along into the night and beyond. Donald Trump looked to be the clear winner only to have magic ballots suddenly appear or some other miraculous late-night development propel Joe Biden into the lead. Although a lot of people learned from the 2020 experience and had safeguards in place to prevent a repeat, there would still be illegitimate manipulations of magic ballots and other assorted creative counting. A lot of people in positions of authority are convinced of it. With a little luck, all is not yet lost. Time will tell.
Regarding to the popular notion that Donald Trump is the biggest part of the problem, I can’t help the thought that the vast majority of those who harbor this idea may well be more of the problem than Trump is. The No. 1 reason that Trump is such a lightning rod for criticism is the threat he poses to the status quo in Washington politics. From all I can determine (I wasn’t there to see it in real time) a considerable number of people were not too keen on George Washington much of the time he was engineering the biggest change America had ever witnessed. Where would we be today if the naysayers had prevailed back then? The contributions Gen. Washington made and the system put in place at the time have held off, for the most part, the radical and rabid anti-Americans within that system for almost 250 years. And going back a mite earlier, everything I have ever heard or read indicates that those in positions of authority at the time were the people who most disliked Jesus Christ.
As I see it, Donald Trump is the one person (man, woman or otherwise; just to be inclusive) who can withstand everything that will be thrown at whoever the 2024 republican presidential nominee might be. While the “experts” will no doubt continue to badger the voting public to shun Trump, I believe that, when the flogging of the republican nominee begins (as it most certainly will) the goal will be to convince us of one of two things: either to stay home on Election Day or to not be surprised when the democrats pull off yet another illegitimate manufactured election result. Either way, America will likely never recover.
I think back on how Trump chastised and belittled Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz during the 2020 debates. And now I see how both of them came around to Trump’s way of thinking. The current sniping between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is likely to turn out the same at some point. My ideal 2024 republican ticket would be Donald and Ronald. I believe DeSantis is as good a hope for America as Trump, when the time is right. But why limit our dreams to only eight years? I say extend it to at least 12 years with Trump paving the way for DeSantis’ two terms starting in 2028.
I have to admit that my desire to see Trump back in office actually has a somewhat personal agenda. Although I am quite the kind-hearted individual who wishes no real harm to anyone, I gotta admit that I would truly love to see him back in a position to round up all the people who were supposedly on the side of what’s right for America but were actually working to undermine President Trump during his first administration and just rip them all a new one.
•
Guest columnist Fred Pittman lives in Ellisville.
(1) comment
Fred. Go all in, man. Desantis is the future. Your truck is going in the wrong direction dude. Nothing, and I mean nothing you are saying is any different than what was said in 2016. Its like you cut and pasted the same article, written in 2016! It is 2022. Time to wake up, and start walking forward instead of this "look back, keeping looking back, will you please turn around and stop looking backwards, we are going THAT way."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.