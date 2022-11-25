“What now?” you ask…

 A number of prominent people have posed this question following the surprising outcome of the recent elections. That is the very question that I had prior to the 2022 federal elections. Based on all the predictions and being aware of how most Americans with functioning brain cells are feeling presently, I honestly believed the Red Wave would come to pass. Now that things turned out ever-so-slightly different than expected, a lot of people are posing that question. Just not for the same reason(s) I envisioned. 

Fred Pittman

Fred Pittman

Fred. Go all in, man. Desantis is the future. Your truck is going in the wrong direction dude. Nothing, and I mean nothing you are saying is any different than what was said in 2016. Its like you cut and pasted the same article, written in 2016! It is 2022. Time to wake up, and start walking forward instead of this "look back, keeping looking back, will you please turn around and stop looking backwards, we are going THAT way."

