Today (Tuesday) is Election Day and many of us are saying, “Thank God, it’s almost over.”
This election season has been unusually grueling, it seems — mostly because of the kind of year that we have had. One thing we can all agree on is that 2020 has been a rough one. Our adrenaline has been running at full speed since March and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down any time soon. Anxiety has been high and our futures seem to be uncertain. We continue to worry about the coronavirus pandemic, emotional burnout, the economy, educating our children, racism, along with the normal societal and personal stressors. Domestic violence and child abuse numbers are staggering and suicide rates are climbing daily.
I came across an article in the “Psychiatric Times” journal this week that reported that the prevalence of anxiety symptoms among all populations is three times higher than the corresponding time period of last year. Anxiety in this case refers to a “prolonged state of apprehension brought on by uncertainty about future threats.”
The people in our country are in a state of turmoil right now because of the mystery of whom our next president will be. Psychiatrists, in a study conducted by the Psychiatric Times, reported that 78 percent of their patients are “very concerned about the upcoming elections.” We feel tense, have trouble concentrating, feel irritable and may even be self-medicating with drugs or alcohol. Among those who are “very worried about the upcoming election,” only 43 percent are doing something about it.
This election period has brought on what is called existential anxiety — the worry about one’s very existence and the meaning of life. There are a lot of biological, neurocognitive and clinical explanations for the reasons that we feel the way we do, but what is comes down to is that we are worrying about what is going to happen to us in the coming years.
How much anxiety is appropriate? The feelings of anxiety exist for a reason. An appropriate “amount” of anxiety is there to protect us from danger, to warn us that something is wrong so that we can do something about the threat. In the case of the presidential election, what are our options to reduce this feeling of impending doom?
Some may say that the only thing that we have control of in this case is to exercise our right to vote. That’s it. Pure and simple. Prepare for the worst and hope for the best. I advise that we do a little more than that. We need to rationally be able to assess all risks, and things that we perceive to be risks. Identify exactly what it is that we are afraid of. Measure the likelihood that those things will definitely happen. To be able to do this, we must be educated with facts (which may be hard to come by in this day and time), but perhaps look to history to provide information about similar outcomes.
It seems that society, as a whole, has lost the skill to be able to critically think about circumstances and situations that impact us. I watched the Netflix documentary “The Social Dilemma” the other day and it opened my eyes to the role that social media plays into our psychological well-being. It seems that now, if we aren’t sure about our own beliefs or ideas about something, we simply “Google it” or inquire about it on Facebook to educate ourselves. We merely type the subject matter into the search engine and within 1.2 seconds, all of our questions are answered and we are filled with infinite knowledge about whatever it is that we wondered about. We believe that what we have read must have merit, so we simply accept it to be fact. We only need to type, we no longer need to think. That is a dangerous thing, and in my opinion, that is what’s wrong with our country right now.
But I digress. How do we manage this anxiety that we feel about what our life will look like in the next 12 months… or four years? Begin by monitoring your anxiety level. If you make a scale from 1 to 10 and 10 is the worst thing that can EVER happen to you, where does the name of the president rank on your scale? It is important to our country, yes. But is it equal to losing a family member in a deadly crash or acquiring cancer?
To me, not even close. Be careful how much attention you pay to things that are beyond your control or that don’t rank high on that list. Read diverse news sources and learn about the other side’s position even if you don’t agree. Try to build a consensus with those who have a different opinion than you. Learn from them and respect that all people have differences. It really is OK that we are not all duplicates of each other. There is power in knowledge and you have a better argument if you really know what you are talking about.
Practice living by your own values. Do those things that you expect others to do and live in a way that when you are at the end of your life you can look back and know that you made a difference in those people that really mattered to you.
Take frequent breaks from social media. I am confident that there will be a firestorm of opinions from “experts” and keyboard warriors in the days to come, but if you want to lower your anxiety and stress level, don’t even read the comments. Control what you can control and that is it.
In this time of uncertainty, one thing IS for certain: There will be a winner and there will be a loser in this election process. Vow to yourself that you will be the winner in the battle over anxiety. Take care of yourself and those that you love. In the end, that is all that really matters.
•
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.