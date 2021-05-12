Don’t pay any attention to the old man with the blank stare and pearly white teeth. He is not a leader. He is not our leader. Joe Biden might be standing at the podium, but he is anything but here.
Everything he does is prepared and scripted. He reads what he is supposed to read. And while we cannot see how the words are presented, we imagine that the emphasis is put on words he is supposed to emphasize.
When he does stray from script, he finishes statements with, “I better stop now. I am going to be in trouble.” The most powerful man in the world admitting that he will get in trouble if he answers off-script questions.
Can you imagine? President Trump would walk the media line answering every question thrown at him, without fail. He would talk from the hip and say what he meant. Can you imagine Trump lamenting that he might get in trouble for answering questions?
There can be little doubt that Biden is not the president.
So who is?
Is it Vice President Harris? More than seven weeks ago, she was tasked with getting the Southern border under control. She hasn’t had a press conference since given this task. As far as we know, she hasn’t really done much of anything on the border. That might not be her incompetence, but the strategy of whomever is leading this country.
Again, can you imagine President Trump tasking Vice President Pence with solving a major issue, then having Pence go seven weeks without a press conference? Trump and Pence would be the first two simultaneous impeachment trials in U.S. history. Harris gets a pass, though, from a Left-wing media and fear of being labeled a racist for calling her out. We are not quite sure what Harris does, other than kiss her husband while both are wearing masks and standing behind Biden at news conferences.
So it probably isn’t her leading this country.
Is it Congress? Biden signed — on behalf of whomever is pulling the strings — a ridiculous number of executive actions, a practice that has increased greatly since the Obama administration and the Trump administration. Biden’s White House has taken it to a new level because of the ease in which people — and those in Congress — just accept it, again proving the neutered Congress this country has right now. Executive actions are the new legislation — and much easier to accomplish, too. But that is not how it is supposed to be done in this country.
Could it be Barack Obama leading the nation in a shadowy third term?
Probably not directly, but it doesn’t take an Alex Jones loyalist to think Obama is pulling a few strings from way, way behind the scenes.
Obama made history in 2008. He shocked the political world with an oratory that was second to none. It was so good that not many people actually paid attention to what he was saying or who his influences were. When he talked about “Fundamentally transforming America,” people cheered wildly, as if our society needs a “fundamental transformation.”
Obama promised that the world would begin to heal and the oceans would cease to rise. It should be noted that he purchased an oceanside mansion on Martha’s Vineyard — odd for someone worried about rising ocean levels.
Even with his transformational efforts, the American people elected him to a second term. By the end of that second term, he had the perfect corrupt vessel to continue the Left-wing Utopian socialist dream. Hillary Clinton, a swamp creature if ever there was one, would be the perfect replacement. She would push her mother over a cliff for a donation to the family foundation. In the dictionary of corrupt, crooked politicians, there will be Bill and Hillary Clinton smiling.
But then the unthinkable happened. The plan was derailed by Donald Trump.
They spent Trump’s four years destroying a presidency in an effort to “right” the wrong of the stupid American people for electing Trump in the first place.
And it worked. Biden, a candidate who was the harmless grandpa to the bombastic incumbent, hid in his basement, rarely campaigned and relied on a fawning media and corrupt tech companies — coupled with pre-election shenanigans on the state level — to get the guy who has trouble putting two sentences together elected as the most powerful man in the world.
To answer the initial question, who is running America? It likely is a worldwide consortium of big tech, big businesses, globalists and dark forces beyond our comprehension with a goal to take America down. Watch the reactions from the administration when it comes to crises and see if they either believe what they are being told to say or even care at all. It’s more likely the latter. The more and more disruptions to the American system, the better it is for those in power whose end game is complete power. And that is not some Alex Jones nonsense, but a scary truth.
As long as a compliant media will continue to play ball, the forces behind the scenes will continue to pull every string and make every decision while the man we are told received more votes than any other candidate in the history of politics will be fed Jell-O through a straw and reminded to keep his mouth shut or else.
The most powerful man in the world might get in trouble, remember.
Sean Murphy is
managing editor of
the Leader-Call.
Email him at
