Last week, I wrote a column asking the question, “Are Americans stupid?” The answer was that they aren’t really stupid in the classical sense of the word, but they certainly are ignorant and easily swayed by leftist propaganda. However, I think that the people who are running the NBA, NFL and MLB actually may just be plain old stupid. They almost have to be because they are doing everything they can to kill the sports leagues they are supposed to be promoting and growing.
Ratings for NBA games have plummeted. Last season, they were the lowest in the NBA’s history, and this season, the ratings will drop even lower. The same season that the league painted the name of the anti-police, socialist hate group “Black Lives Matter” on the court and started wearing social justice messages on their uniforms, ratings tanked, and thanks to a very ignorant and arrogant LeBron James, they continue to decline. Go figure.
NFL viewership also experienced a double-digit decline last season. It is no coincidence that the ratings decline coincided with the players kneeling during the national anthem. A Rasmussen poll revealed that 32 percent of NFL fans are less likely to watch a game because of the disrespect that players show toward our nation’s flag.
And even though it is too early to tell the exact damage that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred caused when he decided to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta, it certainly won’t help the ratings of that declining sport. A recent poll found that, among Republicans, Major League Baseball has a favorability rating of only 12 percent. That is a very steep 35 percent decline that is totally attributable to Manfred’s plain old stupid decision to get involved in Georgia politics.
This brings up a very good question that really isn’t easy to answer: Why are professional sports leagues purposely alienating half of their audience, thus committing professional hari kari? Is it kowtowing to the wishes of the players, or is someone even more powerful putting pressure on these leagues to succumb to “wokeness” and a hatred for the same country that has made them all incredibly wealthy?
In the case of the NBA, the driving force behind its destruction seems to be its biggest star, LeBron James. LeBron is a low-IQ hypocrite who hates the United States of America but doesn’t have a bad word to say about China and its abysmal human rights record. LeBron especially seems to hate law enforcement officers. The truly obnoxious James tweeted out a photo targeting a heroic police officer who saved a girl from being stabbed by shooting a 16-year-old knife-wielding attacker. James quickly deleted the tweet, which read “YOU’RE NEXT. #ACCOUNTABILITY” after he was pilloried for it. But instead of an apology, he angrily tweeted, “I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate-This isn’t about one officer. It’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”
Accountability? Where is LeBron’s accountability? Here is a man with more than 43 million Twitter followers and he turns a heroic police officer who saved a black girl’s life by shooting another black girl who was trying to stab her into a villain. LeBron is a racist, cop-hating, anti-American, China-loving moron. If anyone should be banned from Twitter, it should be someone who is outwardly trying to cause hate and divisiveness like LeBron James. But, of course, Twitter isn’t going to ban any America-hating, race baiting, left-wing idiot. Instead, he will probably be crowned “King Twit,” which is appropriate, I guess.
If the NBA wants to repair its reputation and start rebuilding viewership, make former player “The Round Mound of Rebound” Charles Barkley commissioner. Charles is not only one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but he is smart. He gets what is really going on, is full of something that most people seem to be lacking — common sense — and he has the guts to speak up. On this year’s Final Four telecast, Barkley said, “I truly believe that most white people and black people are awesome people,” but he said that we are stupid for supporting politicians who are driving racial divineness for political gain. In September, Barkley was even more blunt as he slammed people like LeBron James who wanted to “defund the police.” Barkley said, “I hear these fools on TV talking about defund the police” when black people have “crime in our neighborhoods.”
Unfortunately, common sense isn’t in fashion these days, especially when it comes to the NBA, NFL and MLB. If any of these leagues were run by commissioners with a lick of sense, they certainly wouldn’t have gone out of their way to disenfranchise the half of the country that still respects the flag, the police, and free and fair elections. Did they truly think that our love of sports would trump (pun intended) our love for our country, our flag and our law enforcement officers?
It’s time to get rid of the asinine Adam Silver and replace him with Charles Barkley. Oust the moronic Rob Manfred and put former Yankee pitcher David Wells in charge. Wells gets it. This is a former major league player who won’t watch the sport he played for a living because of Manfred’s decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Atlanta. And, finally, replace the idiotic Roger Goodell with Herschel Walker or Mike Ditka. Walker has been an outspoken critic of players who knelt during the national anthem, although not quite as outspoken as Ditka, the iconic Bears’ coach. When Ditka was asked about players kneeling during the national anthem, he bluntly said, “If you can’t respect this country, get the hell out of it.”
Sure, Ditka’s old school, but half of this country still likes the old school. The school where we were taught about our Founding Fathers, Betsy Ross, The Declaration of Independence, The Constitution, the War between the States, the Greatest Generation, the Pledge of Allegiance and Star-Spangled Banner, the right to bear arms, the value of hard work, the American dream, respect for veterans, our flag and our country, Mom, baseball, apple pie, freedom and one nation under God.
The half of the country that still believes in all of these things can live without the NBA, MLB and NFL. The question is, can the NBA, MLB and NFL survive without that half of the country? And the bigger question is, why would you want to survive without that half of the country? Because that is, by far, the best half.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.