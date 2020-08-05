Forty people gathering outside for a night of trivia at a brewery, socially distanced and wearing masks while not seated, in the eyes of the State of Louisiana is unacceptable. The possibility of the spread of COVID-19 is too dangerous to have people gather, even if outside and socially distanced.
At the same time at a restaurant three miles away, crowds packed into a bar area with one person — a bartender — wearing a mask. No social distancing. No mask-wearing. But that is OK, since they have a permit to sell food. That permit, according to the State of Louisiana, means COVID-19 immunity.
In Portland, Ore., for the past nearly 10 weeks, mobs of violent protesters have clogged the streets to “fight police brutality” by trying to burn down a federal courthouse, and that is deemed fine, as COVID-19 cases in that state seem to be falling.
Yet a gym owner in New Jersey who opens his business under every guideline given to him is then arrested for opening said business because it is absolutely 100 percent criminal, for the dangers of spreading COVID-19 are too much of a risk to have people exercise.
On a sunny Sunday in New Hampshire, crowds filled — well, maybe half-filled — the large bleachers to watch a NASCAR race, with few if any wearing masks. They were socially distanced, though, as much as they could, yet we hear little about the terrible COVID-19 outbreak in New Hampshire.
But allowing anyone to attend a baseball game will lead to guaranteed death?
Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease specialist, has been elevated to near deity status, yet he can have his photo taken while sitting in between two other people — no social distance — with his mask off smiling the night away while watching his favorite baseball team.
At Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans, one can join 100 others while sitting in a tube with artificial airflow and fly four hours to Los Angeles with, apparently, no fear of the virus spreading. Yet the same person cannot go into the city and get a haircut for fear that the spread of COVID-19 will cripple the world.
In many parts of Mississippi, shoppers can flock to Walmart and Lowe’s for “essential needs,” but try to have a sit-down meal inside a much smaller eatery with many fewer people and that is a no-no.
In New York, you can have a drink in a restaurant as long as it comes with food. But not just any food, that which is deemed “OK” by that state’s governor, a career politician acting as a dictator.
In New York City, a huge crowd gathered under a bridge for a rave, an acceptable activity as long as many of them had Black Lives Matter signs, in case it needed to be passed off as a protest, because we know protests do not spread COVID-19. Drinking, drug use and dancing obviously don’t spread it either.
Is it any wonder no one knows what the hell is going on? The only thing consistent about the dictates to the COVID-19 outbreak are the inconsistencies.
So what to believe, or better yet, who to believe?
Fauci? This is the guy who told us way back that wearing facemasks will do no good in preventing the spread of the disease. Now he is pushing for us to wear goggles and face shields. Hell, Doc, why not just put us all in body condoms?!
Politicians? In March, when the virus was beginning its assault in America, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi urged people to flock to San Francisco’s China Town to celebrate. New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio urged residents to go to movie theaters and not to worry about anything.
The national media? For God’s sake, no. Notice the catchwords, especially on 24-hour cable news. Ominous. Dire. Deadly. Each time a case number or death number falls on an even number, it is grounds for massive doom-and-gloom coverage. The worse the news, the more they lay the blame at the foot of the president, for he should have snapped his fingers, raised his rod and staff and, as Moses would have, parted the sea of COVID-19.
National media also love publishing models showing what could happen months into the future, because by the time those are proved untrue, no one will remember the original predictions. Remember, when this thing started, the predictions were for 2 million Americans to die by the end of June. Then the number went down to 200,000 and, when that didn’t work, it got lower and lower. Now, models will show that “180,000 people ‘could die’ by the end of October.” Here’s a model: by the year 2300, we all will be dead... bank on it!
If 180,000 number proves true, let’s examine that number. Let’s suppose death numbers due to COVID-19 began in March. If 180,000 Americans die of the disease by October, divide that by the seven months and that is 25,714 deaths per month, or about 514 people per U.S. state, or about 17 per day. Seems like a lot, right?
On average in the USA, 53,916 people per month will die of heart disease, which equals about 35 per day per state. So how do we still allow fat people — present company included — to stuff their faces with as many McDoubles as can be eaten?
We do what we need to limit risk. We wear seat belts while driving. We try — most of us — to avoid eating 10 McDoubles each week. We get out of the blazing heat when we feel tired to stave off heatstroke. That is the brilliance of being a human being — the ability to think cognitively.
Yet it appears as if we have given up that ability by deferring to politicians, doctors or community leaders, taking what they say as Gospel, even though it is littered with hypocrisy and inconsistency.
Go out, enjoy your life with a walk in the park or find your favorite snack for a treat on Friday night. Stop living in fear of everything, for if we live in complete fear, we will be a nation of shut-ins. Remember, each time you go outside, a tree could fall on your head, a car could careen out of control and take you out or the cheeseburgers may finally win the day.
Turn off the television and do not pay one ounce of attention to anything a politician tells you, for each of them is agenda-driven and nothing more.
With freedom comes risk and if we want to continue to live in freedom, we must accept some risk. And in case you are worried about having a gathering broken up, make sure to carry a poster that reads “I hate cops” or “Trump Stinks” or “Black Lives Matter,” for those who carry such signs are, apparently, immune to COVID-19.
