Please tell me why a man would take an oath on a Bible to protect a country and its people and then within 24 hours sign an executive order to hurt 11,000 of those people, directly by shutting down the construction of a major pipeline and possibly hurting 200,000 more people in related jobs, not to mention the hurting of thousands of other people indirectly with the stroke of that pen. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee says that Biden’s Job-killing Agenda will cost 1.411 million U.S. jobs.
The transporting of oil by a pipeline is the cleanest method of oil transport. It would take 6,154 more trucks per day to transport the same amount of oil in one day as the pipeline. It would take 1,143 more rail cars per day to transport the same amount of oil in a day as the pipeline. This is not considering the cost of transporting and the cost of accidents incurred by the process.
It is not the purpose of this article to discuss the harm from the use of fossil fuel. How fossil fuels harm the earth is still out for debate. The purpose of this article is to show that there are other ways and methods to produce energy without hurting so many people and the nation. It is my opinion that the pipeline should have been completed and used until jobs were made available in the development of alternative methods of energy.
My husband and I were living in Natchez in the late 1980s when the dream of a hydroelectric plant came into the minds of several prominent men in Vidalia, La. There were articles in the local paper each week during that time concerning the hydro plant. My husband and I drove over one Sunday afternoon to see the site. It was exciting to see the moving of the dirt and the building of the dam and to know that this would provide clean energy for people at a fair price. One article in the paper that brought about excitement was the transporting of the giant turbines across the ocean from Europe and up the Mississippi River. The problem was getting them under the bridges in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. BUT THEY DID IT!
My husband and I drove again with his brother and his wife to the site after the plant was completed in 1990. I will never forget that day for more reasons than one. The highway going down the river is on the inside of the levy opposite the river side. The road is just wide enough for the two lanes of traffic. Off and down the edge of the highway is mostly swamp. It appears that the highway is just hanging on the side of the levy.
The day we drove down to see the finished site was an extremely hot day. We even stopped to get a cool soft drink at a little country store. After arriving, we stood for a while and looked at the finished site from a distance. I felt pride that such an accomplishment had been done. But then, while traveling back toward Vidalia, we saw a little cloud off in the distance and watched it come toward us. In no time the cloud was directly over us and then burst. It was as if someone had dropped a tarp over the car. We could not see out any window. My brother-in-law said to my husband who was driving, “Take your foot off the gas and hold the wheel steady.” Either we passed from under the storm or the storm passed over us. It seemed like an eternity, but the time had to have not been long because we were still on the road and on the side of the levy after the incident.
Now, back to the subject at hand. The city of Vidalia had an agreement with the hydro plant that they be allowed to use up to 15 percent of the power produced by the plant. At present, the city of Vidalia is using only 6 percent. The Vidalia plant is the largest prefabricated power plant in the world. Five more hydroelectric plants have since been built along the Mississippi River below Vidalia.
I did a little research on hydro plants in the U.S. and found the following information. In 2019 hydroelectric power produced 38 percent of the total renewable electricity in the U.S. There are only two states that do not have a hydroelectric plant. Guess which? Yes, you guessed one of them. They are Mississippi and Delaware.
Now check this out. There are about 80,000 dams in the U.S. and only 2,400 produce electricity. Also, the dams not producing electricity could be converted into hydroelectric producing plants simply by making a tailrace channel around the dams. Also, hydroelectric plants can be made using natural water falls. The United States has one of the largest water sources in the world, the Mississippi River. Plants could be built up and down the length of the river. The state of Mississippi is on the high side of the river, but water can be made to run uphill by building a funnel channel starting out large and tapering down.
Now someone please answer this: “Why are hydroelectric plants not being built?” People working in fossil fuel production and transportation could be given jobs building hydro plants. One source I read said that if we keep burning fossil fuels at our current rate, it is generally estimated that all our fossil fuels will be deleted by the year 2060. We use fossil fuel for so many things other than energy and it is important to conserve it if possible.
Now what about solar and wind energy? Wind turbines and solar panels cannot be built and cannot be operated without fossil fuel. They now have graveyards for the wind turbine blades. The wind turbine graveyard, the final resting place for 1,000 fiberglass blades, costs taxpayers $200,000 or more per unit to have the blades transported and de-commissioned.
In comparison I ask, why would a physician cut off the whole leg of a patient when it is the little toe that has a problem? Why such drastic measures when treatment and change of habit might eliminate the need for amputation? And why cut off a pipeline that helps support a nation when adjustments and other remedies could take care of or eliminate the problem?
Rose D. Anderson is a retired teacher and published poet.
