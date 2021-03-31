In the grand scheme of life, there are few things I wish I could avoid at all costs — getting another spinal tap, falling in a bed of fire, being buried alive, receiving eye drops and moving from one house to another.
Since becoming an adult — at least reaching the age of being on my own — I have moved at least 15 times. I never owned a home, though, so none ever was a landing spot.
Early on, I emptied boxes and decorated homes as best I could. As more moves followed, less and less “stuff” got unpacked. I knew that I one day would be moving again, so most belongings stayed tucked away in boxes.
There is nothing fun about moving. Even the best movers in the world cannot make the practice enjoyable. About six weeks ago, we planned our next move — our first permanent move.
Having worked in the deadline business my entire life, I try to stay on top of things. I pack early and, apparently, pack really well. The boxes I packed were loaded down and weigh a ton. Every crevice and nook and cranny of a box can hold something. It just takes a little creative puzzle-solving.
I also pack for a move much like I would if I were shipping boxes across the country. I did not realize that until my wife Michelle, trying to get into a kitchen box, yelled from down the hallway: “I can’t get into these boxes. There is too much tape!”
Rewind a bit. In 1990, at the age of 15, I got my first “real” job. A custom glass shop in my hometown — custom glass anything and I should never mix — hired lots of local school kids. I made $5.25 per hour — a boon to a 15-year-old. I had a simple job — fill mail orders for shipment.
I’d get an order, find an appropriate box and pack it as best I could — or at least I thought I could. I used mountains of newsprint paper for padding. I packed it up, taped the box as I was instructed and off went the packages. Really, it was so simple.
Taping boxes had its own method. One strip goes across the box to hold the two big flaps in place. Then three long strips of tape are applied lengthwise, shutting the box. Then strips are added on the ends and curled over to provide extra seal. I had that burned into my memory.
While I was great at the taping, the packing ... well ...
I got called into the boss’ office one day and he handed me a piece of paper with a hand-written letter. He scowled at me. The letter laid out that every piece of stained glass that arrived was broken. It added that whomever packed the box should be immediately shown the door. It was not the first such letter, but I was a likable kid and worked for minimum wage.
I didn’t get fired on the spot, but my days were numbered. I was young and stupid and didn’t value a real job. On a random Saturday, I would walk to the pizza joint on the corner, grab a couple slices and keep on walking home. That only happened a couple times until the boss caught me on a Saturday, took me up to four large boxes of random items and told me to put each one away in its appropriate place by Monday morning or else.
I tackled the first box, got about halfway done, declared that the boss was a horse’s petooty and then called BS before walking home with about 3 1/2 boxes being left on my work table. I knew what Monday would bring, but since I was young and stupid, I actually showed up.
I stood near my work table when I heard the boss come flying up the stairs, taking them at least three at a time. He raced in, saw the nearly four boxes of unreturned items and wailed, “Get the (BLEEP) out!”
My first job. My first firing.
I never attempted a job at packing glass items for shipment, but kept the packing principles for my many moves.
Saturday morning, movers came and hauled more stuff than two human beings should be allowed to have to our permanent home. Our living room is a sea of boxes. Most are labeled “kitchen miscellaneous.” It is absolute chaos now.
The most salient piece of advice came from friends who recently moved. They said, “Take it one box at a time and don’t get overwhelmed!”
That is our strategy as we try to free up enough space in the living room for Walter the Dog’s bed and a couple chairs. We ordered a sectional sofa with power recliners, but anyone who knows the state of furniture delivery these days knows that we will be waiting for a long while.
That allows plenty of time to dig into boxes and boxes. I packed the lion’s share of our belongings. It is easy to tell which boxes are mine — the classic cross strip of tape and three lengthwise strips.
When I ship a package, I expect the FedEx workers to launch those boxes football style. I equated those folks to our movers, though, who don’t actually shot-put our boxes into the truck. Write “fragile” — not the Italian version — on a box and movers will treat it as such. Write fragile on a FedEX box and likely it will be more prone to being launched.
Everything I packed I did thinking it would be FedEx’d to our new home. Plates and mugs were wrapped in enough newsprint to fill a room. Had I packed the stained glass as well as I did the Big Lebowski coffee mug, I might never have gotten fired. I might have found the world of stained glass retail right up my alley.
But I didn’t. Instead, I will sit at this keyboard typing my thoughts and waiting for Michelle to bellow from the front room how all she wants is a pair of oven mitts that are packed, yet I have packed them somewhere behind enough packing tape to secure a nuclear weapon and enough newsprint to publish a run of the Leader-Call.
“Why do you use so much tape?” she yells. “Where is a knife to get through the tape?”
“Look in the box labeled ‘kitchen miscellaneous,’” I responded.
She said, “Get the (bleep) out.”
Surely if she could have fired me, she would have.
•
Sean Murphy is
managing editor of
the Leader-Call.
Email him at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.