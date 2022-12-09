Mississippi has some excellent local newspapers. But there also seem to be a number of Mississippi media outlets that love to talk our state down.

Douglas Carswell mug

Douglas Carswell

Take the recent example of the Jackson water crisis. What ought to have been a straightforward news story about incompetent city officials failing to provide clean water was twisted by the left-wing media into a narrative about inequality and race. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.