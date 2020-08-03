I rode to the sunflower fields in the back of a pickup, surrounded by cousins and uncles, holding a big gun my dad let me borrow. I was something to the tune of 8 years old and the size of a gnat. I sat between the stalks with one of my elders when the sunrise lit over us. Dove-hunting season was always better than deer season; you got to shoot the gun more often.
I don’t recall who it was anymore, but when the other guys lit cigarettes, one of them handed me a hollow piece of sunflower stalk and said that could be my smoke. I must’ve wanted to feel adult, because I stuck it in my mouth and watched for birds.
I did the same thing 10 years later at a bar on Bowling Green. Back then, in Lexington, Ky., and in a few other places, you could still smoke in bars. The bartender tried to embarrass me in front of a bunch of girls by checking under my table for beer. Well, I had to compensate. As my older brother and his jam band, the Ramblers, pounded out the first few notes of “Suzy Q,” I fished a cigarette from somebody’s pack on the table and lit it.
Taylor, the band’s singer, did his finest impression of John Fogerty. “Oh Suzy Q, baby I love you …”
The funniest part of that story is that I hated the cigarette. I finished the entire thing, then stumbled outside sick on nicotine. It makes me wonder why I kept doing it after that.
Stephen King once wrote to his 16-year-old self, “you’re a junky waiting to happen.” Clearly, King’s younger self will never receive that letter. It can only be reasoned that he wrote the letter as a warning to others — you are a junky. You just don’t know it. And maybe if you’d been a little smarter as a teen and a young 20-something, you would’ve paid attention to the signs.
Drinking and smoking would eventually become guiding forces of my personality, a reliance that would stick around way too long. I got a little older and thought more critically about those things, the damage they were doing, the way they fueled my hotheadedness. I became far more prone to hurting others and hurting myself. And I did.
At some point I started having realizations, the kind I always knew but hadn’t allowed to settle between the fibers of my need. At a restaurant, I looked at the bottles of liquor behind the bar. They were backlit by alluring red light, literally set on a pedestal. I became hyperaware of just what was going on — one of the most dangerous drugs on this planet, physically and psychologically, elevated to a place of subliminal worship by burgeoning little junkies like me.
I thought it was kind of sick, honestly.
I’ve mostly replaced the drinking with frequent training, so I’m healthier than I used to be. The cigarettes really stuck around, though, something I’ve continued to be disappointed with myself over. I’m an athlete now. How am I even going to perform if I’m full of carcinogens? Jesus.
But more importantly, cigarette companies don’t deserve a dime from me. I regret every cent I’ve paid them. I try not to use the term “evil bastards” too liberally, but it applies here.
Tobacco companies spent decades finding sneaky ways to market their products to children. They still do that with vaping — I see actual high schoolers walking around blowing clouds of the stuff. (I couldn’t believe it when I heard about it, but competitive vaping is also a thing.) During the few times I’ve talked to vape users about their little machines, they’ve told me they’ve never smoked before. “Sorry, what!?” is my internal response. For a while I was sure vaping was a way for people to put down the smokes. I can see now that it’s much more than that: these morally bankrupt companies flavor their vapor like candy. These things are made with kids in mind, I’m telling you.
Kids. Little children.
I’m quitting tobacco because it’s bad for me and because these companies are willing to commit slow-motion murder against children so that some dark circle of black-suited executives can rake in their millions.
I don’t mean to be a moralizer. I’m usually not. I should’ve quit years ago. I don’t have an excuse for feeding that terrible animal for so long. Well, except one: addiction is a b-tch.
I’m not much more than a week into quitting. I’m doing all right. If I have the discipline to get my butt in the gym or on the running trail five days a week, I have the discipline to sit here and not spend money on something I don’t need.
My brother says it’s badass to smoke but even more badass to quit smoking. Anyway, who’s with me?
•
Jack Hammett is a Leader-Call reporter. Email him at reporter@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.