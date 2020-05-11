The global pandemic has cost us in both lives and economic stability, and now it’s time for Americans to come together and do our best to prevent history from repeating itself. A step in this process is holding the Chinese government accountable for lying, attempting to cover up the virus and hoarding medical supplies needed to combat the virus. Instead of using the USA as its scapegoat, the Chinese government could have saved millions from death, pain and suffering.
China has intentionally manipulated government backing to create artificially low costs for their medicines, eliminating free-market competitors and creating a cartel that gave China control of the world’s medicine. Despite the best medical research in the world happening here in the United States, the Chinese Communist Party has cornered the market on generic medications.
China currently creates 97 percent of the United States’ antibiotics and 95 percent of our ibuprofen supply. So, the next time your child gets an ear infection or you get a headache, you are likely going to use a Chinese-produced medicine. When you dig deeper, you quickly learn how strangled the American market is by the hands of China. It has a monopoly on our drug market, and it’s time the United States reduces our dependency on China.
For decades, the communist party in China has taken American jobs, stolen intellectual property — including some of our most vital national security technologies — and exported drugs like fentanyl that have destroyed our communities. Make no mistake about it, the Chinese Communist Party is not just a rival, it is an adversary that has control over the global supply of modern medicine.
America must commit to solutions that return medication production to the USA and support American citizens and workers. We must consider pursuing legal options to hold China accountable. I’ve personally cosponsored legislation calling for the United States to bring China to the International Court of Justice for its mishandling of the coronavirus, but we must not stop there. We must reinstate U.S. leadership in medical manufacturing quickly and before another global pandemic disrupts the world.
I will continue working with my colleagues in Congress to protect the American people against real threats caused by the Chinese Communist Party and its deceitful leadership.
•
Rep. Steven Palazzo is a Marine veteran and a member of the Mississippi National Guard who serves in Congress on the House Appropriations Committee. He has represented Mississippi’s Fourth Congressional District since 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.