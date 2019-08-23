From the moment that the election results from the Republican primary showed that Macon Davis was less than 2 percentage points away from unseating Alex Hodge as the sheriff of Jones County, Hodge has spent nearly every second of every waking hour trying to hold on to power. It is like nothing I’ve ever seen before, not even out of a candidate running for President of the United States.
In case you have missed it, Hodge has been on Facebook constantly, claiming that the “negative” stories that this paper has brought to light against him are false. He sent letters out to churches saying, “I could not have imagined that such a negative false narrative could be produced and believed by so many.” And he has had his attack dogs— deputies, B Clean employees and their spouses — spewing vicious, hate-filled lies against his opponents and this newspaper.
For a man who runs a multimillion-dollar business outside of being the sheriff of Jones County, it is perplexing as to why holding on to power is so darn important to him. It certainly makes you wonder just how much business B Clean will be losing if the owner no longer has the power of the sheriff’s department behind him.
And, no matter how much Hodge denies or tries to explain away the facts that this paper has brought to light about his administration, the truth is simply that — the truth.
Alex Hodge’s request for an $8.6 million budget, an increase of more than $3 million more than the current budget and close to $6 million more than his predecessor had, is public record. Simply call the Chief Financial Officer for the county, Charles Miller, and ask. And while you’re at it, ask him how much your taxes would go up with that type of increase.
Alex Hodge’s record of having 22 felony cases dismissed in 2019 due to his failure to serve indictments in a timely fashion is public record. Simply go to the courthouse and ask.
The actions that Alex Hodge took against an elderly couple, stealing their personal pets and disposing of them, was ruled unconstitutional by Judge Dal Williamson. It’s public record and, again, you can go to the courthouse and find this out for yourself.
One thing that Alex Hodge spent time denying in the past two weeks that isn’t public record is the FACT that a well-connected business person was so drunk that he hit a tree on Flynt Road in 2015, was taken into custody, but wasn’t charged, processed or even ticketed, but instead was released into the care of another well-known politician/business person. Hodge claims he knows nothing about this incident, but he is either lying or has no control over what his employees are doing.
We know who all the players were, including the driver, the emergency-response personnel and the person who picked him up from the detention center. We know that Deputy Brennon Chancellor handled the case and we are curious as to whether Chancellor is willing to fall on a knife for Hodge. None of these people want to come forward and talk about it, but the only reason that Alex Hodge wouldn’t sue us over such a horrible “false allegation” is that he knows that we would be able to depose every one of the players, and then he would be exposed as the liar, not us.
We have no reason to lie. None whatsoever. The people who have accused this newspaper of wrongdoing are Hodge supporters who, whether it be for financial reasons or simply misplaced blind loyalty, want to lash out at us for being the messenger. But the reality is, we have hurt ourselves as much as Hodge by telling the truth.
Just last week, a self-righteous local business owner came into the office to cancel his advertising and subscription because he claimed I was “imposing my will” on the people of Jones County. The reality is that the people of Jones County are smart and can make up their own minds about any candidate. They are smart enough to figure out that we simply cannot go around lying without getting sued. They are smart enough to know the difference between news and the opinions that make up our editorial pages.
But most importantly, I think most of them know that everything this newspaper has done to fight corruption in Jones County ever since the Windermere shooting has been to our own financial detriment. We’ve made a conscious decision that doing the right thing for the community we serve is more important than profiting from people who are taking advantage of the system. And we’ve literally lost more than $100,000, including $10,000 in advertising from Alex Hodge himself because of the stand we’ve taken.
The people can spew whatever lies they want at us, but I’m proud that we are standing up for the people of Jones County who are tired of the corruption and that we are the only media outlet willing to tell the truth, instead of taking the money and running.
Alex Hodge wants to keep power for financial and egotistical reasons. We, on the other hand, have decided to go the other direction and expose people like Hodge because it is the morally correct thing to do.
I can’t imagine that anyone is still on the fence when it comes to this sheriff’s race, but if you still are, ask yourself these questions: Why is the President of the United States held to such a different standard than the sheriff of Jones County. Why was President Trump forced to divest himself of all of his business interests while Alex Hodge was able to expand his and enrich himself during the last 12 years? Why is the president only allowed to serve eight years, yet Alex Hodge wants, at the very least, a 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th year?
And most importantly, ask yourself this: Why would any politician be so darned desperate to hold on to power after 12 years in office?
Look into any of those blue waste receptacles that are all over Jones County and I think you will find the answer.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
