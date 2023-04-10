American patriotism is in decline, according to a recent poll published by the Wall Street Journal. The WSJ-NORC poll makes grim reading. It shows a steep decline in the number of Americans who say that patriotism is very important to them, down from 70 percent in 1998 to 38 percent today.
There has also been a similar slide in the percentage of Americans who say that religion is very important to them. Perhaps most disturbing of all, only 23 percent of American adults under the age of 30 regard having children as very important.
These poll findings suggest the sort of collapse in self confidence that you might expect to find in a country that had suffered defeat in war, or after a cataclysmic economic crisis. Why this loss of self-belief in the greatest republic on Earth?
What explains this massive change in American attitudes toward their own country in the past 25 years? And what can we do about it?
America was founded on the principle that every American is created equal, and that each individual is in possession of inalienable rights. Of course, there were times when America failed to live up to those lofty ideals, but for the first two centuries of the republic’s existence, these principles were the essential ingredient of American cohesion.
Thanks to these founding principles, folk from different ancestral backgrounds in England, Poland or Italy, eastern Europe, west Africa or south Asia could all come together and see one another as fellow citizens of the same republic.
About 30 years ago, things started to change.
Rather than being taught to see themselves as individual citizens, young Americans were increasingly encouraged by left-wing educators to define themselves in terms of their racial background or gender or various other immutable characteristics. Many young Americans are invited to see their primary loyalty not to fellow citizens of the republic, but to whichever oppressed group it is that they supposedly belong to, in a hierarchy of victimhood.
The consequences of seeing the world this way can be murderous, literally.
For much of the 20th century, Americans were taught to believe that, through hard work and perseverance, they could achieve anything. Today, many young Americans are invited to believe that nothing they do matters much, since it is the “the system” that either privileges them or stacks the odds hopelessly against them. Is it any wonder that the same poll showed a sharp decline in the percentage of young Americans who believe in the importance of hard work? Unequal outcomes between Americans are increasingly attributed to “systemic” discrimination rather than being seen as reflective of differences in individual behavior. As a result, in the name of “equity,” we have started to see a return of government-sponsored discrimination, further undermining America’s founding ideals.
If you spend three decades trying to make Americans believe that their country is, as CNN might put it, a republic founded by slave-owners on stolen land, it is hardly surprising that patriotism declines.
If you tell a generation of young Americans that human civilization has messed up the planet and that looming eco-catastrophe means we are all doomed, you should not be surprised that they are less keen on having kids than their grandparents.
If we are going to root out left-wing ideology from the classroom, America needs an education revolution. In half a dozen states, including Texas, Florida and Arkansas, moms and dads now have control over their child’s share to education tax dollars. They can allocate their child’s portion of the budget (often around $10,000-$15,000 a year) to a school of their choice – public, private or home-school.
The moment mom and dad have more control, guess what happens? Money gets spent in the classroom, not on an army of woke education administrators. Schools stop promoting left-wing ideology and start teaching kids the way they should.
Sadly, in Mississippi, too many self-styled “conservative” lawmakers have intentionally done everything they can to prevent education freedom. Every time a supposedly conservative lawmaker thwarts school choice, he or she is helping sustain radical leftist ideas in the classroom. This needs to change.
Douglas Carswell is the President & CEO of the
