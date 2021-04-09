As with any business, changes are inevitable and the Leader-Call has undergone quite a few of them recently. I’m sure you may have noticed some of them. First, I want to welcome Cam Bonelli to the team. Cam is an award-winning journalist and photographer who came to us via the Hattiesburg American. She’s young, smart, talented and was excited to leave the world of corporate newspapers and learn real journalism under the tutelage of the master, Mark Thornton.
Interestingly enough, Cam replaces her boyfriend Jack Hammett, who left us to join the Laurel Police Department. We think both the LPD and the LL-C came out winners in the exchange. We also think Laurel and Jones County are winners to have such a talented young couple choosing to make their home and livelihoods right here, both in service to the community.
Fans of the old ReView of Jones County were delighted when we talked columnist Mark Clark into reviving his longtime travel/general interest column, so we have now decided to bring back “Albert.” “Ask Albert Anything” will be featured in our once-a-month “Lifestyles” section. For those of you who don’t remember Albert, he is a wise old sage who owns a wealth of knowledge about local history, medical, finance, love life … well, you name it, Albert knows about it. If you have a question about anything, send it to Albert in care of this paper or email him at albertknowseverything@gmail.com.
And, speaking of columnists, I am very proud to be sharing my page with brand new local columnist Buck Torske. Buck is a highly decorated retired Navy chief petty officer who served this country for more than 20 years. Buck had written a couple of Letters to the Editor that I enjoyed very much, so when Buck asked me to lunch, I took the opportunity to ask if he would write a weekly column for us. He agreed to give it a shot, and I think our readers are going to enjoy it as much as I enjoyed getting to know this local hero. I can tell you the man has a wealth of interesting stories and wants to help save this nation as much as I do. And, best of all, he isn’t afraid to speak his mind.
The final change (for now) is Josh Beasley becoming our sports editor. Josh is one of three people in the company who is versatile enough to have worked in both editorial and sales, the others being Ad Director Courtney Creel and me. Josh actually hit the triumvirate of the newspaper business by also having served time as our circulation/delivery driver.
I hate to say it, but success in this business has more to do with happiness than money. “Beazer,” as I like to call him, left us a few years back to go earn a few dollars more driving a delivery truck for a food company. But I knew that the newspaper business was in his blood, so I kept asking him if he was ready to come back. Finally, one day, he was ready and we struck a deal that brought him back where he belonged ... but it wasn’t exactly where he belonged.
Although Josh returned to the LL-C, where he left us as a sales rep, he and I knew that his heart was in sports. Josh made sure he kept his hands in it by penning his “Betting with the Beas” column. And then, after many years, three different jobs and some unforeseen circumstances, his self-proclaimed “coveted” sports editor job was suddenly available. Needless to say, I offered and he accepted.
Being a sports stringer and THE sports editor are two very different jobs, and the Beas is still learning his new role, so bear with him, because I think he is going to end up being one of the best. He is responsible, reliable, takes constructive criticism well and wants to learn. That, combined with the fact that he considers this his dream job ... well, you can understand why I am excited to have him as our new sports editor.
One thing everyone in the editorial department has is editorial freedom when it comes to their own personal columns. That’s what Mark’s column, Buck’s column, my column, Josh’s columns or anyone else’s columns are for. They are to express an opinion.
Last Saturday, Josh wrote a column titled “In defense of the NFL,” in which he defends his decision to continue to watch the NFL in spite of the league pushing a false narrative about this country being systematically racist. Josh wrote, “The world is not black and white, and there is good and bad in everything. I have come to accept the NFL for the mixed bag that it is. So, instead of telling the players to shut up and play, I think I am going to just shut up and watch.”
For at least another minute or two, this is still a free country, and certainly Josh can do whatever he wants. But while Josh was watching the NFL last season, I was busy canceling my NFL Direct TV package. I’m proud that I didn’t watch a single game nor contribute a single dime to a league that is openly anti-American. The league is certainly anti-freedom of speech. Just look what happened to Josh’s all-time sports hero Drew Brees, who was forced to apologize for an interview in which he had the gall to say, he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.” Like too many Americans, Brees was scared of being canceled and cowardly backed off his patriotic stance as he kowtowed to the woke mob, many of whom were his teammates.
It’s also just a touch ironic that soon after Josh’s column ran, Major League Baseball decided to pull the All-Star Game from Atlanta because Georgia decided to require ID information for those who vote absentee. Thirty-five states require voter ID. You need ID to buy alcohol, get on a plane, get married, rent a hotel room, adopt a pet, get a fishing license, buy a cellphone, donate blood, etc., etc. ... but Major League Baseball wants to punish Georgia for requiring an ID to vote? Why is Major League Baseball involved in politics at all? Why is it deemed racist to require ID? Do minorities not have IDs? None of this makes sense because this is not about free and fair elections, it is about keeping one party in power by manipulating votes, while at the same time pushing the fake racist claim. But get this. Want some real racism? MLB moved the All-Star game to Denver from Atlanta. Colorado also requires ID to vote and has two fewer days of early voting. And to top it off, Denver’s population is 9.2 percent Black, while Atlanta is 51 percent Black. Shame!
The NFL, MLB, NBA and corporate America in general are part of the woke mob pushing the country toward totalitarian socialism. And they are the worst kind of lying hypocrites. They all do business with China, where they don’t have anything close to resembling free and fair elections. It’s pathetic, un-American and pushing a socialist, one-party agenda that is destroying this great nation.
I was once just like Josh. I lived for Sunday football in the fall and Cardinal baseball in the spring and summer. But times have changed. We all have to start fighting back. The country is at stake, and it’s more important to stand up for what you believe in than any pro sports league. Certainly no red-blooded American should support any corporate entity that wants to fundamentally destroy our country. This is no longer about who wins on Sunday, but about whether your kids and grandkids will have a country in which they can live as free individuals and still experience the American dream.
One day, Josh is going to realize that being sports editor for the LL-C is even better than he realized because in this job, he can focus his efforts on youth and high school athletes who don’t have a political agenda and who are still truly playing sports simply because they have a love for the game.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
