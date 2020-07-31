As some of you may have noticed, the Marxist terrorist hate group Black Lives Matter and its local groupies have labeled me as a racist. They’ve even posted my photo with a big headline — Laurel Leader-Call, “It takes a special kind of skin” — all over Facebook with what I guess they want people to believe is racist rhetoric from an editorial that isn’t the least bit racist and, for the record, wasn’t written by me.
Apparently, Black Lives Matter isn’t just a Marxist terrorist group, but its members and supporters are also purveyors of fake news and propaganda. I’m sure they learned the technique from the left-wing media and Democrats who continue to tell America that the protests in Portland and elsewhere are “peaceful” while buildings are burning and cops are being assaulted right before our eyes.
I’ll give BLM’s backers this: they put some effort into their fake news because they went back through my old columns to find the headline, “It takes a special kind of skin,” from a column that had absolutely nothing to do with race and certainly didn’t have to do with the color of one’s skin. That line was pulled from an old column about how tough-skinned you have to be to own and operate a local newspaper. It was a blatant attempt to fool people into believing I had written something racist. But what can you expect from a group that also openly calls for the murder of police officers?
I guess they needed the misleading “skin” headline because the editorial that they erroneously attributed to me wasn’t the least bit racist either. Even after they tried their hardest to pull out the sentences they thought would stir up their radical base, it still isn’t the least bit racist. Here is what they pulled out, and you tell me which excerpt is racist: “We offer a public service message to Black Lives Matter … Y’all ain’t messing with some pencil-necked liberals from the Northeast and West Coast down here … the Bubbas and bikers will push back harder. They have street skills … He trains my hands for war and gives my fingers skill for battle.”
Not only was the editorial not racist, it was a friendly warning to groups that, if they tried to pull down Hellfighter’s state flag or the Confederate monuments in front of the courthouse, they would suffer a consequence that BLM supporters haven’t had to face while vandalizing and rioting in cities like Portland, Chicago and New York. If anything, they should have been thanking us for the warning, not trying to incite hate.
I guess I’ve become their target du jour because I am not afraid to call BLM out for exactly what they are, a Marxist terrorist hate group that advocates for the murder of police officers, the burning down of America, the overthrowing of the president and reverse racism. They seem to think that just because they have “Black” as part of the name of their group that this makes them impervious to criticism. I’ve got news for them: A hate group that calls itself “Black Lives Matter” is no different than a hate group that calls itself the Ku Klux Klan. Both groups are advocates of racism, violence and hatred and should be condemned.
BLM supporters are racist to their core. The only time they don’t discriminate is when they attack police officers. If you are in uniform, they will kill you whether you are Black, White, Hispanic or Asian. The people pushing the narrative that hating the group Black Lives Matter is the same as hating Black people are imbeciles. That’s like saying that someone who hates Nazis hate all White people.
The “racist” tag is now used as one of the main weapons of the radical left. If you don’t agree with them, you are a racist. President Trump, who was in the public eye for decades before becoming president, wasn’t a racist until he ran for president as a Republican. As a matter of fact, Trump was buddies with Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson when he was a civilian businessman, but he was immediately declared a racist by the left-wing media and Democrats upon assuming the office of president, even though there is pretty good evidence that Trump has done more for Black people than any president in recent history. And there is no evidence that he’s a racist.
There is, however, clear evidence that Joe Biden is a racist, yet, because he is a Democrat, he isn’t labeled as such. The left-wing media simply choose to ignore his obvious racist behavior and statements. One of his front-runners for VP, Kamala Harris pointed out during a debate that Biden vocally opposed busing in the early 1970s. He also co-authored the 1994 Crime Bill that led to Blacks being incarcerated at record levels. Biden was friends with and spoke highly of former Sen. Robert Byrd, who was an “Exalted Cyclops” in the KKK.
But it gets worse. In 2007, he actually stated that Barack Obama was “the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean.” My God, it just doesn’t get much more racist than that. But his racist remarks didn’t end in 2007. Just this year, he told a Black radio host, if you support Donald Trump “then you ain’t Black.”
In spite of all of this, right out of the typical left-wing playbook, Biden had the nerve to call President Trump the country’s “first” racist president. Based on Biden’s history of racism, you have to wonder if he was upset because he wanted that title for himself.
There is definitely racism in this world and nowadays, most of it is coming from the radical left. One of the speakers at last Saturday’s BLM march in Laurel referenced a column I wrote, stating, “If you feel like this is a war against White people, then you’re not following the real Jesus. You’re following the white nationalist Jesus, and you’re worshipping a golden calf.” First of all, anyone associated with a group that advocates murder and violence shouldn’t be preaching about Jesus. But just for the record, when I give thanks to God for the sacrifice that his son Jesus Christ made by dying on the cross to save me from my sins, not once in my 57 years has it ever crossed my mind to consider what Jesus’ skin color was. Apparently the same can’t be said about the speaker.
BLM is a terrorist hate group, and it has nothing to do with Black lives actually mattering. If they really cared about Black lives, they would be tackling the crime in Chicago or trying to fix the education system in Mississippi. Instead, their mission is to destroy America by ending law and order, even if it means murdering police officers. Pathetically, most of America is letting them get away with their violent agenda because they are scared of being called a “racist.” I promise you that being falsely labeled a “racist” is a lot better fate than allowing this hate group to dictate the future of America.
As for the preacher from Laurel who spoke at last week’s events, I want to hear how she incorporates “Pigs in a blanket, Fry em like Bacon” and “What do we want? Dead cops. When do we want them? Now” into her Sunday sermon.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.