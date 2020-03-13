Over the years, I’ve written more obituaries and stories about people dying than I can remember. Death is a big part of the newspaper life. Sometimes it’s a tragic or otherwise untimely ending that we have to write about. At community newspapers, it’s not unusual to know the victims. We usually know someone who’s close to them, at least. There’s always a connection.
The obituary I wrote last Friday was different than any of the thousands I’ve had a hand in publishing over the last 25-plus years. It was the simplest, in terms of gathering biography information, survivors, service time and location … but it was the toughest in terms of that connection. The name at the top — Wiley Clayton “Chuck” Thornton Jr. — was my dad.
He died unexpectedly last Thursday in the emergency room of Baptist Hospital in Jackson. My mom took him there for tightness in his chest, but it was a blood clot in his lung, not a heart attack that took him. He didn’t suffer. A few minutes before he was being taken for a CT scan, he was talking to my mom about where they might eat when they left. A couple of minutes later, he was gone.
It was sudden, just like he wanted. I was on my way to pick up some court papers about a murder suspect and was waiting on a callback about another case. My mom’s earlier texts indicated that his EKG was good and he was going to be OK. Then she called. Her usually upbeat voice was quivering. It was bad. He died before I could get to the hospital. There’s never enough time …
His best girl of 57 years was with him, as always, and that’s what mattered most. The ER was sitting-on-the-floor-room-only when I arrived. No one there could help me find my folks. Finally, a security guard stopped flirting with a hospital employee long enough to hastily point me in the direction where I could “probably” find them.
In a hall filled with gurneys, there was a familiar face in uniform. Misty Bowie, with whom I worked at The Star-Herald in Kosciusko, walked over and hugged me. She’s an EMT now. She saw my mom earlier and took me to her.
My brother and other family members and close friends were there. Dad was in the bed, head back, mouth wide open, just as I’d seen him in his beloved recliner so many times. If there’d been football and food, it would have been just like Thanksgiving at our house.
He’d want us to joke, and believe me, there’s plenty of material. There’s a lot to be thankful for, too. He lived to be 85 and had 76 good years (you have to subtract the nine years he had teenage boys). He might subtract the last couple of years that he worked in the central office of the Jackson Public Schools, too. He grew weary of working for “that French-Canadian bitch from the 9th bomber wing of the National Organization for Women” … but I never grew weary of hearing him call her that when I was a kid. It was always followed by my mom snapping at him, “Chuck!”
He went to work as the vocational director on the Madison County Schools while I was in high school there. That presented a problem for me since he received an absentee list every morning, but that’s another story …
He was an only child in an era when that was rare, and he was doted on by his schoolteacher mom and dad. He did most of the cooking for his own family and was well-known for that. He catered a few friends’ rehearsal dinners and similar functions.
My dad was a brilliant man with a wicked sense of humor. For years, people have been calling his house just to hear his “greeting” on the answering machine. He didn’t suffer fools gladly, and he didn’t whisper about them. It wasn’t that he didn’t care; it was because he didn’t know how loud he was talking, despite our constant chiding. In a cruel twist, he was a great conversationalist, but he wasn’t able to hear well enough to converse with others comfortably in this millennium despite trying just about every hearing aid on the market.
It didn’t bother him as much as it did us. Not at first. A Jimmy Buffett line comes to mind: “Losin’ his hearing, but he don’t care what most people say” … Then his only grandchild came along. They adored each other, and “Grumpsie” really wanted to hear what that sweet little voice had to say. He wanted to hear my stories about what was going on in state sports, too. He tried hard to hide his disappointment when I started covering mostly news and being responsible for budgets. He really loved the years I was at The Vicksburg Post, covering college sports regularly. He liked to get the inside scoop about players and coaches so he could go tell his Sunday school class the next day.
He loved sports and reading, both of which are better without functioning eardrums. He was quite a pitcher back in the day, playing at Holmes Junior College and for a semi-pro team in Canton. In doubleheaders, he’d pitch right-handed in one game and play first base left-handed in the other. In a semi-pro state championship game, he lost a pitchers’ duel to Ole Miss dual-sport great Joe Gibbon. The Pirates signed Gibbon and offered Dad a tryout. He declined and went on to get master’s degrees from Mississippi State and the University of Southern Miss.
Gibbon, who was also drafted by the Celtics, had a 13-year career in the majors. (In a strange twist, I wound up working with his daughter Jennifer at a veterinarian’s office in Madison for a while.) Dad scratched his itch for adventure by going to teach math on U.S. Air Force bases in Newfoundland and Puerto Rico in the 1960s before settling back home in Madison to raise his family. Still, he always wondered, “What if?”
Even as he approached 50, his knuckler and knuckle-curve were nasty. The ball would start toward my mitt, then flutter all over the place. After playing catch with him, I looked like an abused child. The way the ball bounced under me sometime, it’s a wonder I was able to make a grandchild for him.
In the mid-’90s, I got to interview Willie Morris, who became my writing hero. One of his recurring characters about growing up in Yazoo City was Billy “Muttonhead” Shepherd, who became Dad’s catcher at Holmes. I asked Willie if he remembered a skinny Thornton guy pitching to Muttonhead. With no hesitation, he said, “Heckuva knuckleball.” When I told Dad that, he beamed. He got me to repeat it several times, and not because he couldn’t hear.
Dad’s hearing was a burden, but in the end, it may have been a blessing. That’s because he learned to text, and I have every message he sent me since June 11, 2015. Most are about sports. The others are about politics and his grandchild — the joys and concerns. Many were sent after midnight. I’d think I was waking up to go to a wreck or a shooting, and I’d see a rant about a coach’s decision to pull a starting pitcher in the seventh inning. Sigh …
He rooted for the Republicans over those loathsome liberals, but he really didn’t favor one state team. He rooted for them all. Really. Most people have trouble believing that because of the bitterness of the rivalry. But in the end, he proved it.
Dad went to State, then to USM and met my mom while she was working in Hattiesburg. They made a good life together. With his death, they did part. And he did his part to show some love to Ole Miss. Dad donated his body to research at University Medical Center.
There’s no doubt he would have been texting me plenty of theories and observations about this coronavirus scare, especially with the decision to play a fanless NCAA Tournament. Before canceling the entire tournament on Thursday, the plan was to have the games played in virtual silence, just like he watched them. Oh, how I’d love to get his take on all of this … even if it was after midnight.
Rest easy, Dad. You can hug Ava and hear the angels sing now. Here’s hoping they sound like Hank Williams.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com
