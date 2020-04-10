For this week’s column, my intention was to write about how this Easter, everyone will be worshipping the same way I have for the last few years — by computer. For me, it’s the best way because it keeps me focused on the message, not all of the stand-up, sit-down rituals and superficial nonsense that so many church folks pick apart others about. Plus, I’d wager that more people have heard more sermons in the last few weeks than they did in the weeks pre-coronavirus.
I decided to take a peek back at my last Easter column and was amazed at how apropos it was for what’s going on today, so I decided to rerun it, in part. The message is more meaningful in the current crisis — plus it makes this week’s column a breeze!
Tomorrow, churches will be as full as the gyms are right after New Year’s Day.
Don’t worry, those of you who attend once a year aren’t about to get a holier-than-thou sermonette from me. No, I’m one of you. I usually go to church with my mother on Easter because it makes her happy, and I believe that making mom happy makes Jesus happy, too.
It only takes a quick glance to realize that I don’t go to the gym regularly; it takes two or three minutes of being around me to realize that I probably don’t attend church regularly.
I have gone to the gym, and I have gone to church, both on a regular basis during certain periods of my life. When I was young, I was forced to do both — PE during the week and Sunday school and worship service on the sabbath. I rebelled against both as I got older.
As I got wiser, I started going to a gym and a church, both of which I chose. My favorite gym was one in which members could come and go when they wanted. I would stay at the office until midnight or so, go work out at the gym with no one else there, then go home. Perfect.
Unfortunately, that gym closed. My workouts at crowded gyms were never so good. My mind would wander: I don’t know how that machine works, but there’s no way I’m asking Mr. Universe Wannabe over there … I just want to do three quick circuits and leave, but this yahoo is on the bench I need, admiring himself in the mirror …
Similar thoughts ran through my head at church, too. If I wasn’t torturing myself with thoughts of being evaluated, then I was the one doing the evaluating. They’re letting him take up the collections? I hope they have security cameras … Wow, look at that floozie on the front pew. Must be husband-shopping … Geez, that song up on the projector sure is thought-provoking. Was the lyricist 12, with ADD? …
When I started working out at home, I got in great shape. I never missed a workout. Despite my commitment and how good I felt, my body wasn’t going to catch anyone’s eye on the beach. Heck, I was 6-1 and 170 or so and still had love handles. That’s one of my curses.
Be it genetics or whatever, I wasn’t destined to look ripped. But that’s OK. Most of the pretty boys, with their statuesque abs, biceps and pecs, looked good, but they were like those shiny, chromed-out pickups — if there was any real work to be done, they weren’t what you needed.
I was like a Willys jeep — functionally sound and virtually unstoppable, but nothing that would catch your eye on the showroom floor.
That kind of sums up my spiritual life, too.
I’ve been to a couple of churches I liked and have had a couple of pastor friends … and both were soon ex-communicated by their congregations. (If you don’t like your pastor, have me befriend him or her and I’ll start coming to your church — for a fee, of course.) That did nothing to help my feelings about church people. It caused me to dwell on anything but our purported purpose. Most church-goers are wonderful people. But every church has members whose mission is to control things and be seen … and they cause me to have less-than-spiritual thoughts.
Anti-church people say they don’t attend because of the hypocrites, to which the pro-church people argue that’s like refusing to go to hospitals because of the sick people. Catchy, but not an apt comparison. In a hospital, people tell you that they’re sick; in church, too many of the people are trying to maintain the image of being well. They don’t dare admit to sickness/sin.
My favorite pastor, Steve Brown of Key Life Ministries, has said the church would undergo real reform if it was more like an AA meeting, where people stood up and admitted the sin they’re struggling with — Hi, I’m Paul, and I embezzled from my best friend … I’m Julie, and I’m an adulterer.
I’m not putting on a show to make anyone believe I’m something I’m not. The Bible rebukes people like that — the ones who use religion as currency — far more than it does people like me, who cuss, make naughty puns, drink and try to enjoy life.
In my experience, the people who make a show of their faith — in person or on social media — are often trying to conceal something. They’re overcompensating. God knows why. I don’t.
All say they’re just doing the Lord’s work, trying to help others find salvation. But how many people do you think get led to Christ, with a true conversion of the heart, being nagged by a Bible-thumper? Come on, man. Those people’s mission is to show everyone how pious they are, not to bring others into The Kingdom. They’re so arrogant, they believe Jesus needs them more than they need Jesus.
I do better with solitude, when it comes to working out and my relationship with God. I know there are verses that say otherwise, but there are verses that shoot down much of what’s done in organized religion, too. I know what works for me.
It’s time for me to get back on the exercise bike and Total Gym religiously, and I will continue to watch Steve Brown sermons on YouTube religiously — without all of the hangups of religion and a congregation.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.