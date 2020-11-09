Brick apartment buildings, old and filthy, bordered Stevens Square Park in all directions. The neighborhood’s wide-open middle was, on most days, overrun with dogs and trembling homeless men. But under the October dusk sat one old saxophone player.
The air had sharpened to a chilly point in the last month. The end of October was one of those times when I missed my home state, often wandering the broad alleys in Stevens Square before dark. Minneapolis was a country of stone, steel and bags of trash. It would all be frozen soon.
The Square’s brick streets reminded me of New Orleans, as did all the sound. City noises lingered a bit long in the park. The saxophone player knew it was the perfect spot for a performance.
He broke a leg and brought the whole house down with The Star-Spangled Banner. I was the only other guy there.
So the man played for pleasure. That was two years ago; doing something like that, solely for the pleasure of it, seems rare these days. Recent events like the pandemic are so grave that even meandering somewhere for no particular reason feels extraneous. I am sometimes afraid to give myself time to reflect, else I’ll turn around and face a growing mountain of tasks that need doing.
I’m reflecting now. The country is different than it was a week ago, and some around me would say that’s a bad thing. I’m just relieved that this bitter election is over. When I told my dear Aunt Tammy over text that I was watching Biden’s victory speech, she said it was all too bloody for her. I guess I understand.
The thing with the saxophone player is so far-removed from what my life is like now. I think, for the most part, it’s better than it was. I moved back here, for one thing, and I have a lot of new freedom because of that. The city was stifling. I never could find a way to be alone. But the place had its moments and I had my moment there. All my takeaways are valuable.
Whether the quality of my work has gone up or down since then, I couldn’t tell you. I can say that my work in Minneapolis wasn’t as interesting. It was a long stint of working with little direction or guidance, punctuated by gang killings in the Brooklyn Center suburb. And here — between exploding oil tanks and the theater of a shouting match on the courthouse steps, I stay busy.
One part of the job has grown more obvious in my first year here: having to tell people that I didn’t commit a crime by writing the news. Or by taking pictures of jailbirds. Ladies and gentlemen, I assure you that I work within the law. In fact, I still am when I report on those breaking it. Let me be more specific: I didn’t ruin anyone’s life when the accused molested a family member. I didn’t cause the accused to kill himself, and I didn’t cause that person’s father to be arrested for being disorderly.
I reported what happened because the community deserved to know. How about this: if you don’t want to end up in the news, mind the way you treat others. I’ve also gotten accusations of destroying people’s business, among other claims that don’t hold up. If a news story messes up your business, your business wasn’t doing well to start.
Here’s an observation from this year: political diehards of both flavors have said and done a lot to try to aggravate and outright intimidate me. There’s more to it though, because some guys absolutely must bring up a hypothetical situation in which I get beat down, even if the person is sort of kidding. “All right Leader-Call guy, let’s say you and me get in a fight — “Me and you? Man, I just wanna go home and write my little books and news stories. I say we have fundamentally different ideas about what’s satisfying in life, so I ain’t impressed.”
Speaking of that, I’ve started on a new book. I keep re-treading this theme of lost time, or eras of someone’s life that were removed or tainted in some way. Maybe it was wasted time, for example. I’m not ready to diagnose myself and say my time in Minneapolis was wasted, not just yet. The aimlessness and lack of guidance at previous newspapers allow me to appreciate what I have at this one. (Besides the Hutchinson Leader. I miss that place.) And living in Minneapolis was a special time because of moments like the saxophone player.
I have some regrets this year, professional and private. I’m sure to rack up some more before 2021. This is my first big newspaper job in my home state. I was one of two finalists for a photographer gig at the Hattiesburg American. I feel lucky that I didn’t get it. In that scenario, I’d be living in Hattiesburg. Gah. Like Flyin’ Bryan on Rock 104 said, I like to have places where I can eat.
•
Jack Hammett is a Leader-Call reporter. Email him at reporter@leader-call.com.
