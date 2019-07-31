I wonder if everyone has their box of memories hidden most of the time. It’s the box that makes every move, no matter what.
Not the important papers box, but one much more valuable. Mine contains newspapers — lots of newspapers.
“Dapper Don Dead,” screamed one New York Daily News headline announcing the death of gangster John Gotti. Apparently, I was quite a Gotti aficionado and needed to express that with three newspapers dedicated to his death.
There is the ragged 1933 version of the Chicago Tribune, worn and torn, having been found in my grandfather’s garage decades later — collecting papers runs in the family.
On that morning’s Tribune, Babe Ruth hit a key home run to lead the American League to a victory over the National League in the first All-Star game.
More amazing than that, though, is the size of a newspaper back in those days. OK, take a second and turn the newspaper you are now reading sideways and you are looking at the length of a newspaper from 1933.
And then there is the New York Post story about a new owner who fired the entire staff, but the staff came in anyway to defiantly put out a newspaper.
In the upper corner of each edition of the NYC tabloid is a photo of Alexander Hamilton. On the day the revolt paper hit the streets, it showed that photo of Hamilton, enlarged, on the front page, a tear streaming from his face.
I carry the spirit of that edition to the Leader-Call. You have to have a backbone and convictions.
Beyond the headlines in a now-40-year-old wire-bound notebook with a photo of a bunny rabbit adorning the ripped cover contains a tribute to a hero — a child’s version.
In the summer of 1979, I turned 5 years old. A baseball savant — not playing ability but knowledge and love of the game — I could recite the starting lineup for the New York Yankees. Chambliss at first, Willie Randolph at second…
At catcher, Thurman Munson. No. 15. He played the cool-headed gentleman to the Hollywood antics of Reggie Jackson on the roster of the dysfunctional Yankees. He was the epitome of a ballplayer — tough as nails. He hustled. He did his job and he did it well. He, for the most part, led on the field with few words. His impact led him to become the second captain in team history. (The other two are Lou Gehrig and Derek Jeter)
On Aug. 2, 1979, Munson was piloting a plane in Ohio when his plane crashed, killing him instantly. He was 32 years old.
I was despondent at the news. We did what folks back then did on events of importance — we bought newspapers.
We cut every story and photo about Munson and filled the bunny-covered notebook.
About once a decade, I will open that box and waltz down Memory Lane. I will come to that notebook and realize that I am 13 years older today than Munson was when he died. I realize that notebook has outlived my first hero by eight years — and counting.
Two things I do know — I have never had another hero since and I am getting OLD!
•
Sean Murphy is editor at the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
