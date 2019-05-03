Even if you don’t like or respect me and my opinions, find a print journalist who you do respect and ask him or her this question: Do you like press conferences?
Every single one of them from any era and any size newspaper or magazine will offer up an emphatic “No!”
The reason is simple: They’re made-for-TV theater. It’s designed for those video-camera pointers who just want a soundbite, not meaningful discourse. Whether it’s sports, politics or breaking news, press conferences are not designed for journalists who are trying to get to the root of a story.
No, press conferences serve three purposes:
1.) For a person or agency that’s being overwhelmed with media inquiries about a specific topic or event, it’s a way to “feed the beast” in one sitting so they don’t have to field calls, emails and texts throughout the day and night. They only have to be available, not forthcoming.
2.) To fulfill an obligation as part of a contract, whether it be movie or TV-show promotions or sporting-event TV/radio contracts. Again, they just have to show up, they don’t have to reveal anything newsworthy, interesting or unflattering. (See Marshawn Lynch, pre-Super Bowl 2015, “I’m just here so I won’t get fined.)
3.) For self-promoters and/or spin doctors who are good talkers and comfortable in front of the camera, a press conference is the preferred method of disseminating “news,” especially during a campaign. Not much that’s substantive comes from them, mind you. Just selected “facts,” manufactured support and the appearance of transparency. They’re made for those who are adept at dazzling the masses with B.S.
You decide which one occurred on the courthouse steps with Sheriff Alex Hodge on Tuesday. We were called there to hear about his department’s handling of indictments. That’s an issue that was brought up in a story in this paper regarding 14 accused felons whose cases had to be dismissed in the last four months because they weren’t served in a timely manner.
This “press conference” had a half-dozen deputies flanking Hodge. What you didn’t see, out of view, were other members of the sheriff’s department and a handful of supporters surrounding the five reporters who were there. With each question I asked, there were snickers and sighs from every direction. Eyeball daggers were bearing down on me, plus I was painfully aware of the cameras carrying it all on Facebook Live. All of that is way out of my comfort zone. But if that’s the only way Hodge is going to be available to us, then I have a responsibility to step up and do my job.
I was respectful and my questions were legitimate: Why the press conference if he claims not to have read our story? (Would he arrest someone based solely on the claims of others? Oh, wait, he did … just ask Col. David and Mary Ellen Senne.) Why is he trying to “clear up” something that he admitted was accurate? And if his department is suffering from a lack of manpower, is this press conference the best use of a dozen deputies’ time?
Any objective person would agree that those questions aren’t out of bounds. Hodge is a big boy. He gets a salary of $100,000 per year from the taxpayers of Jones County and is answerable to those who support him and those who don’t.
Now, his cheerleaders claimed victory for him, saying how he shut me down by turning the tables and asking me a question at the end of his propaganda-spewing session. When I asked about the lack of response for basic information from his office, he asked me when I last dialed his number. When I answered that we in the media had been told to go through his PR person Allyson Knotts, he asked me again.
Just as in the rest of the “press conference,” his non-answer had nothing to do with my question, and it was so disingenuous, it left me temporarily speechless. Ask anyone in the local media who they contact for information from the sheriff’s department, and all will say, “Allyson.” That’s what we’ve been told to do. For him to suggest otherwise is intentionally misleading. In fact, the press release that was handed out to media on Tuesday concludes with this sentence: “For any additional information as it comes available, feel free to contact Allyson Knotts at 601-428-3151.”But his response really begs another question: Why are we taxpayers shelling out $37,000 per year to a pay the “understaffed” sheriff’s department’s PR person if the media is just supposed to contact the sheriff?
The bigger behind-the-scenes issue that people fail to see is how uncomfortable this feud is for me personally. I don’t want to get crossways with anyone, particularly people I need to maintain a working relationship with. I will avoid a confrontation until … well, until it’s unavoidable.
I have a weakness for people who have shown me kindness. Hodge and his department sent me a sympathy card when my baby Ava died in 2009. They sent me a get-well card when I had a bad motorcycle wreck in 2012 … and I’ll never forget those gestures, no matter what.
But he and his department seem to forget that I was pretty good to them for 11-plus years, too. I’ve written hundreds of stories, columns and editorials that portray Hodge and members of his department as heroes. The proof is there in black and white. Over the years, I went to hundreds of perp walks to and from the jail and court. When a suspect gave an explanation or made an accusation, I included it in the story.
Then came Mrs. Senne. As she was being walked to court in handcuffs for her misdemeanor charge, she gave an explanation about how she became loaded down with unadoptable pets. She later provided receipts to show how much dog food she’d purchased in a recent month. For some reason, the sheriff went on a mission to discredit us after that. After all the outlandish accusations that perps had made in the paper, with no response, why this time, in this case? And why declare war on us over it?
The next time I saw Hodge, I told him he made it personal when he took to Facebook trying to rally people to demand a “real hometown newspaper.” He was attacking my livelihood, something I moved my family here to help build from the ground up, battled two much wealthier corporate-owned papers, and lost a lot of blood, sweat and tears in the newsroom and my living room to do so.
I’ll never forget the flippant response of this wonderful Christian servant: “I didn’t say we wouldn’t hire you,” he said, then started cackling.
So, people in the JCSD, I understand why you’re rallying behind your man. He’s told you all that we’re coming after your jobs. But remember: He came after my job first, and he joked about it.
I have a tremendous amount of respect for most of the people who put on that uniform. What’s going on between us and your leader has nothing to do with how we feel about everyone in the department. Besides, the other candidates didn’t say they wouldn’t hire you.
