People love a story of forgiveness and redemption. We in the media love to tell those stories, too. They offer hope in a world that often seems hopeless.
But sometimes, we’re too quick to jump on a wave of emotion and tell their stories, even though there’s no proof that their change is sincere. Just because someone proclaims that their life has been renewed, that doesn’t mean they’ll stay on the straight-and-narrow. Jailhouse conversions are common because — well, let’s face it — the same temptations aren’t available behind bars (not as readily, at least) as out in the world. Because of that, those of us in this profession who are a little older, a little wiser are reluctant to be a party to self-made proclamations of restoration.
It was more than 20 years ago that Sean Murphy and I learned that the hard way. He wrote a great feature story on a Vicksburg High basketball player, Tall Tim, who had gotten in pretty serious trouble but had found discipline and purpose on the court after going to court. Murph likely would have won an award for Best Sports Feature if his idiot sports editor (me) hadn’t misspelled “Delinquent” in the headline.
Then again, I’m kind of happy that it didn’t win anything. Why? Because a few weeks later, Tall Tim and his mugshot went from the sports page to the front page after being involved in a break-in and theft of computers at the school. So much for our credibility and the credibility of the good-hearted coach and VHS basketball program.
Over the years, I’ve done quite a few stories on people who have overcome addiction and other hardships to live life the right way. But in each case, I did my due diligence to find out if they had been on that road long enough in their freedom to be declared “cured,” or would I wind up looking foolish? Tall Tim is always in the back of my mind.
It may not seem fair to some, but my doubt is the reality that those who say they’re redeemed will face when they go back into the world. Trust has to be earned, it can’t be claimed.
But people in positions of authority — and those who do the hiring at their companies — should support the Jones County Drug Court and other faith-based rehabilitation programs.
We all benefit from getting these people from the public dole to productivity. If they come out of a program and aren’t given a chance to prove themselves, then it’s much more likely that they’ll fall back into their old ways. Why not? If everyone thinks they’re just a lowly addict, why shouldn’t they be? What choice do they have?
The recovering addicts also have to accept that they are on probation with the community for much longer than they are with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. They have to own their history, and work every hour of every day to overcome it.
At the last week’s Jones County Drug Court ceremony, I heard a name that caught my attention. When the name “Tobi Godwin” was called, I couldn’t believe it. There was this beautiful young woman whose face and crime had once been the very picture of public scorn and shame, and with good reason. She poisoned the baby she was carrying with meth.
Tobi was among the first of two dozen or so mothers that Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin and then-Investigator Tonya Madison of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (now the DA’s Office) indicted for felony child abuse. There have been legal questions about that charge, and maybe it won’t hold up on appeal — but who cares? The work Madison and Martin did to charge those women gave those babies a chance and, in some cases, gave those women a chance at a new life.
I have also confessed that I harbor a particular resentment for these women because I had a wife who did things the right way while pregnant. She was a sweet-teaaholic who quit caffeine and even lunch meat for the sake of our babies’ health, yet we suffered two miscarriages and had a stillborn baby girl, and you willingly put a substance that’s sometimes made with battery acid, anhydrous ammonia, drain cleaner and paint thinner in your body … and you still have a healthy baby? You’re damn right it’s personal.
After the ceremony, I introduced myself to Tobi. A video had just shown a photo I’d taken of her at her worst, being escorted to jail, just after having her baby taken away from her. I asked her, “Will you give me a chance to put your picture on the front page for something good?” We both teared up a little.
She then told me, only with a hint of bitterness, that the “meth mom” story was still thse first thing that popped up when she Googled her name. And I only had a hint of defensiveness when I noted that our stories are written about reality, and it really happened. But she’s young, ambitious and completely in control of how the rest of her story goes.
Will she follow through on her plans to go to nursing school and live a productive, drug-free life? There’s no way to know. I pray that she does. A lot is riding on it, from her personal credibility to my credibility to the credibility of the Jones County Drug Court program.
Understandably, Judge Dal Williamson has been reluctant to give these “meth moms” what appears to be the “break” of sentencing them to drug court. People in the community need to know that it’s not an alternative sentence that’s easier than prison. Offenders need to know that, unless they truly want to commit to kicking addiction, they should just go to prison. It’s much easier and you’ll likely be released by MDOC in a matter of months. And if you go into the program and fail, as so many have before, you hurt the chances of those who follow you to find real redemption.
Over the last three nights, three local rehab programs have been at the Jones County jail for a revival, and 64 souls were saved, according to Facebook reports of the event. What a testimony going into this Easter weekend.
History says that many will fail. The real test comes when they’re free. Let’s do our part to help them by holding them accountable, but also giving them a chance.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call.
