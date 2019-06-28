The annual Mississippi Press Editorial Awards luncheon took place at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi last weekend and, once again, the people who work here did this newspaper and the community proud. We collected a whopping 18 total awards. Compare that to The Hattiesburg American, which, in spite of serving a much larger community, now competes head to head against us. It only won five awards. Our 18 awards smashes our previous record of 13, which was achieved last year.
Congratulations to Mark Thornton (without a doubt one of the best newspapermen in the United States) for bringing home two awards for both in-depth investigative coverage and best lede, as well as awards for spot news story, editorials, sports feature, game story, and sports feature photograph.
I sure hope that one day soon, this community will give the same kind of recognition to Mark that the newspaper community has. Mark has devoted the last 12 years of his life to Laurel and Jones County, exposing injustice, political corruption and holding local officials accountable for their actions. If it wasn’t for Mark, Katherine Sinclair’s death wouldn’t have even been reported on. If it wasn’t for Mark, the sheriff would have been hailed a hero for the publicity stunt raid and detestable actions that he took against an elderly couple on Lyon Ranch Road. And if it wasn’t for Mark, not a single politician, public official or law enforcement officer in Jones County would ever be held accountable for their actions.
We made Mark the Leader-Call Person of the Year in 2017. It’s the highest honor that the Leader-Call can bestow on anyone, but it is not nearly enough to properly honor him. This man receives death threats for merely doing his job. He has faced physical threats and verbal assaults on occasions that are too numerous to count. He is publicly berated on social media on a weekly basis by complete idiots who don’t understand the role or importance of an independent press. He almost died in a motorcycle accident on his way to cover a story back in 2012. He gets up in the middle of the night to cover fires, wrecks, shootings, bad weather and anything else that happens so the residents of this county can be informed about what is going on.
Mark isn’t getting rich from any of this. And he doesn’t have to do it. He could go get a higher-paying job as a public relations professional or a cushy job as the publisher of some corporate rag that doesn’t care about anything but selling advertising.
Yet he does it because he believes in the role of the community newspaper. And it is something that other communities are losing.
According to a study by the University of North Carolina, more than 1,400 communities have lost their hometown newspaper in the last 15 years. Dermot Murphy, who co-authored a study at the University of Illinois Chicago on the demise of community newspapers, said, “Our evidence suggests that a local government is more likely to engage in wasteful spending when there is no local newspaper to report on that government.”
But it isn’t just wasteful spending. James Hamilton, who is the director of the Stanford University Journalism program and author of the book “Democracy’s Detective,” writes, “When investigative scrutiny declines, stories go untold, which means waste, fraud and abuse will be less likely to be discovered.”
After the recent sheriff candidate roundtable discussion I hosted, one of the candidates told me that someone came up to him and said that he would “pay $40 an issue for the Leader-Call if he had to, just to ensure that we don’t go away because there is no one else in the community looking out for us.” I don’t know the guy who said it and I’m not looking to raise our cover price, but that guy gets it. He understands the value of a real community watchdog.
The guy who doesn’t get it is the one who says, “Oh they are only trying to sell newspapers.” Do the math. Subscribers pay less than it costs to print and mail the newspaper. We take in 60 cents an issue when you buy the newspaper from newsstands, which again is less than the cost of printing and delivery. If you buy a paper from the rack, we may barely break even on that 75 cents. In the meantime, our coverage of the Windermere shooting cost us well over $50,000 (and counting) in advertising. And for those of you who think we picked a fight with the sheriff to sell newspapers, you too are out of your minds. The sheriff spent more than $10,000 with us on his re-election campaign four years ago. There is no way to make that up.
If this newspaper put profits over service to the community, then we would all be in serious trouble. Even before the Lyon Ranch Road case and his open hostility toward us, Sheriff Hodge was trying to control what the public heard without any checks and balances. It’s the reason for his internet show and his constant Facebook presence. He wanted complete control over what the public is told.
And we are the only outlet that is standing in Hodge’s way of controlling the flow of information. There is a reason that WDAM didn’t report on the Windermere shooting until months after the fact (see Sanderson Farms advertising) and there is a reason that they don’t hold the sheriff accountable for any of his egregious actions either (see BClean advertising). We aren’t so easily bought. I got into this business because I thought Jones County deserved and needed a quality newspaper. I certainly didn’t get into it to get rich.
Before I close, I want to also congratulate Sean Murphy for bringing home awards for editorials and commentary column and Cady Davis for winning a first-place award for sports feature photograph on her very first attempt. Considering it took me 11 years to win first place for my column, it is quite the achievement.
Speaking of this column, I took home a second place for it so apparently I peaked last year and I apologize for slacking off. I’m proud to say that I did share in an in-depth investigative coverage award and Mark, Sean and I swept all three awards for our specialty, ’“Headlines.” (For those of you playing along at home, “Tased and Confused” won first place for Mark.)
But the biggest and best award that we won was a first place for community service. It was given to us for our efforts to help keep the Animal Rescue League alive, but it could have just as easily been given to us for our mere existence. We have proved over and over to the newspaper community that we are one of the best in the business and we hope that we have proved to you, our readers, that we are only in this to serve the community.
Now, can we all get together and give Mark one of those Pulitzers, Nobels or a community Oscar?
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.