God is bigger than your problem!
“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” (Psalm 46:1)
Sometimes our problems seem so big; sometimes we can’t imagine a solution! At times, they even seem too big for God. But wait! Is there anything or anybody too big for our God?
Of course, we know the answer is NO! Nothing is impossible for God! Nothing! “For nothing will be impossible with God.” (Luke 1:37)
There have been a few times in my life when I was so desperate for God to answer a prayer that I actually reminded him of His promise in the above verse. Of course, He didn’t need reminding and the reminding was more for my faith to increase. I knew that He would never break His promises, and the Bible was His spoken Word.
I’m so thankful that His word has always encouraged me to remain steadfast in my faith. And, as always, God answered my prayers! The problems that seemed impossible to me, were possible with Him.
Over the years, I’ve spiritually grown and grasped the fact in my heart that NOTHING is impossible for Him! There’s not a person on earth or a circumstance too big that God can’t change! He is a miracle -working Heavenly Father! “Is there anything too hard for the Lord?” (Genesis 18:14) “For no word from God will EVER fail.” (Luke 1:37)
What are you facing in your life right now? Is your marriage falling apart? Are your children living in rebellion against God? Are you struggling with your finances and concerned about losing everything? Is your health failing and you’re worried about tomorrow? Job? Relationships?
All of the above list can appear as big mountains standing in your way, but our God can remove any mountain trying to hold you back!
Friends, He can part the sea, raise the dead, bring life back into death situations, restore our health, etc. God can and will do anything, if we’ll trust and believe Him!
He asks that we focus on Jesus instead of the problems at hand. As we focus on Jesus, our minds aren’t on how to help God solve the problems. He doesn’t need our help! He only desires our faith and love. I can tell you, it’s a big challenge to not try to help solve our own problems. We can be very independent and self-reliant sometimes, excluding God from helping us. None of us can resolve a problem better than God! “Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible, but with God ALL things are possible.’” (Matthew 19:26)
I pray today’s devotion will offer you hope and encouragement. Whatever you’re going through, Jesus is there with you! He’ll NEVER forsake you! He will lead and guide you through this storm you’re facing, no matter how fierce it seems!
Please take time to pray and seek him! Prayer changes EVERYTHING! He will hear and answer your prayer!
Remember, Jesus is THE answer! Jesus is YOUR answer! Always!
