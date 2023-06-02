Read more, react less
During my four decades working in this business, I’ve heard and seen countless elaborate conspiracy theories about why the local newspaper chooses to report on — or not report on — everything from youth sporting events to the goings-on in law enforcement and courts.
In the pre-social-media days, it was amusing and often educational. More than once, complainers confessed to connections with people who were employed with or “targeted” by the paper in previous generations and believed those petty factors were in play with current decision-makers. I usually had no idea what they were referring to, and delighted in letting them know that by thanking them for the local history lesson.
But these days, the accusations of the uninformed and unhinged among us are annoying since, sadly, so many people seem to put so much stock in what they see on Facebook, as if it’s gospel. I’m not annoyed with free speech, mind you; I’m annoyed with all the people who are unable or unwilling to filter out the b.s. that comes with the free expression of ideas — which the clueless seem to take full advantage of while the clued-in stay silent.
Productive people don’t waste their rapidly-diminishing time on impossible endeavors, such as trying to bring reason and rational thought to those who congregate on social media and believe that every thought and feeling of the moment should be expressed immediately. Most are smart enough to know what they don’t know. Social-media addicts are self-assured in their stupidity, thanks to the company they keep there. Only like-minded people only allowed on a post; dissenters will be ostracized! It’s a public cyber-pillory for those who don’t conform to the conventional wisdom of the group. They aren’t actually trying to learn or understand anything. Too many of them have minds that are like concrete — all mixed up to begin with then set permanently however it’s formed.
Over the last few months, as election season began heating up, a lot of opinions have been expressed as to why the paper isn’t covering “all of the lawsuits” against the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. There’s not enough space here to get into all of the reasons behind every decision we make — and, again, it would be wasted effort and space because no one who is pointing fingers is prepared to say, “Oh, that makes sense. Thanks for explaining.” (See previous statement about minds and concrete.)
But for those who read and are still somewhat interested in an honest, sincere explanation, here it is, along with a confession ...
We rarely cover civil cases, which is what all of these complaints are, and I refuse to change that just because it’s an election year. Especially because it’s an election year. There are many reasons for avoiding civil cases, but in a nutshell, anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason, and those can be damaging to a company or organization, regardless of the outcome. Too many people don’t pay attention to that.
But the most important reason behind my “failure” to cover these complaints is my sense of responsibility. There are enough people out there baiting law enforcement every day. I don’t want to perpetuate that by reminding the no-good-niks that they, too, can get $20,000 or $45,000 for having a sideways encounter with a local law officer and filing a lawsuit because that’s what the insurance company will order instead of footing the bill for an attorney to go to trial and defend the officer’s actions.
If idealistic journalists really believed their own self-righteous spiel about “wanting to make the world a better place,” then they wouldn’t devote coverage to these kinds of complaints, except in certain circumstances. The only legitimate problem that is uncovered by following these settlements is the way-overdue need for an overhaul of our judicial system. Our country desperately needs a “loser pays” system for civil cases. That would cut down on the frivolous lawsuits that lead to those kinds of “let’s cut our losses” settlements. But it won’t happen as long as lawmaking bodies are made up primarily of ... yep, lawyers!
Even a hint at something that common-sensical would lead to the inevitable hyperbolic howling about denying access to the courts for poor people. And those wannabe-world-changing reporters would be right there, capturing every claim about how that will allow corporations “to continue to walk all over the common people” ... blah, blah, blah. Champions of the little man, those politicians (the same ones who gave blanket immunity to multibillion-dollar drug companies for developing a COVID-19 vaccine, by the way. No problems there, huh?)
Most reasonable people believe no one should be immune from a lawsuit, but the lawsuit should have merit. A loser-pays system would just about guarantee that. Lawyers would make sure of it when they take a contingency case instead of going through the few steps required to get a settlement in the current system, which is nothing more than a stickup with a pen and paper instead of a pistol.
Yes, I know that former Deputy Bradley Boyd is suing the JCSD for $500,000 for circumstances surrounding his firing in December. I tried to get the scoop on it from the beginning, right after hearing that he claimed he was fired by Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall for failing to dismiss a DUI against a family friend of Sumrall’s. I did my job and looked into it. There’s more to the case from a couple of different angles. Neither side wanted to go on the record, though.
So I waited for legal documents to be filed. But when I received the attorney’s notice that he was filing a lawsuit against the JCSD, a different name for the family friend than I was told was listed throughout the nine-page document. Is it up to me to report what an attorney intended to write in his lawsuit? Are we supposed to give lawsuit-filing attorneys the benefit of the doubt but not law officers?
No, sticking to what’s in court documents is how we avoid legal trouble.
Every effective law enforcement agency in America has civil suits pending against them. Reporting on the majority of them will do nothing to make our community better. If anything, it will continue to deter good people from going into a noble profession that’s needed now more than ever. And I refuse to do that.
No, I’m not on any official’s side. Truth and fairness are all I strive for. And that’s not just some self-righteous spiel.
