To those of us who truly believe in conservative values, Tuesday’s statewide election-night results were devastating. There is just no way to put a happy spin on it. Chris McDaniel, one of the greatest conservative orators and fighters of our generation, had his political career ended by a liberal RINO who was the VP and director of an abortion clinic, of all things. And it happened right here in what was once believed to be the reddest of red states.
It proved many things. It proved that money talks. Hosemann outspent Chris by a 10-to-1 margin. It proved that going negative works. Hosemann saturated the airwaves, social media and our mailboxes with vicious attack ads, and then turned and claimed McDaniel was the one going negative. It proved that Mississippi has its own establishment swamp to deal with — Wicker, Hyde-Smith, Fitch, Watson, Ezell and Guest rank right up there with the national swamp creatures McConnell and Graham. And it proved that most of our citizens are brain dead and too busy watching TikTok videos to pay attention to the world that is falling apart around them.
Most of all, Tuesday’s election results proved that conservatism is dead in Mississippi. The Mississippi Freedom Caucus, which represents the gold standard for conservatism, endorsed five senate candidates and two house candidates after a thorough vetting process to verify that those candidates were, in fact, true conservatives.
First of all, let’s just say that it is sad that the Freedom Caucus could find only seven candidates in the entire state who were qualified to endorse. But much more disturbing than that is the fact that every single one of those seven candidates lost their bid for election.
In Senate District 6, Lauren Smith, an awesome, engaging and charismatic candidate, lost her bid to despicable incumbent Chad McMahon, who was caught on tape telling horrible and grotesque lies about his opponent. It didn’t matter, as McMahon took 56 percent of the vote to Smith’s 43 percent. In Senate District 9, Freedom Caucus-endorsed Ricky Caldwell was annihilated by his opponent by a 75 percent-to-24 percent margin. In Senate Districts 15 and 19, the Freedom Caucus-endorsed candidates both lost by 8 percentage points.
Even more shameful than that is what Jones County voters did to fill Chris McDaniel’s vacant District 42 Senate seat. An astounding 5,241 of the 9,666 Jones County voters in this race cast their ballot for a candidate who didn’t show up for her House seat job 40 percent of the time last year. Robin Robinson may be a nice person. She may be your friend. You may be sympathetic to her personal situation.
But she wouldn’t debate her Freedom Caucus-endorsed opponent Don Hartness because she could not defend her record. How could she? What job allows you to show up only 60 percent of the time?
Hartness, a veteran, a veterans’ rights activist, patriot and an incredible human being, would have continued the proud conservative voting record that McDaniel ushered in for our district. But for reasons that Robinson voters will have to explain to me, he was pushed aside for the lesser candidate.
My hope for Ms. Robinson is that she shows up to work as our state senator and actually votes as a conservative. If she does, we will heap praise on her. However, Robinson’s record is not one of being a strong conservative. No, she didn’t deserve your vote over Don Hartness. And, no, I’m not being a “bully,” as some have suggested for pointing this out. I’m simply telling you the truth.
Sadly, voting Robinson into office over Hartness wasn’t even the most embarrassing thing that Jones County residents did (or didn’t do, I should say) on Tuesday night. In one of the most important races of our lifetime, when a native son had a chance to be our next Ronald Reagan and win the most powerful position in Mississippi government, only 32.5 percent of Jones County registered voters showed up at the polls.
My God, does the country have to literally burn to the ground before the other 67.5 percent of you get off your butts and vote for change? It’s embarrassing and we collectively owe Chris McDaniel and our Founding Fathers an apology for our gross and completely mis-timed apathy.
If the other 67.5 percent of the registered Jones County voters would have shown up and cast a ballot, there is little doubt that McDaniel would have, at the very least, been in a run-off with Hosemann. Instead, the Democrat in disguise was able to stay in power by winning a measly 51.87 percent of the vote.
And there is no doubt that if the people of our state who claim to be conservatives — i.e. want less taxes, less government, more freedom and protections of our individual liberties — would have shown up at the polls in force throughout the state, McDaniel would have cruised to victory. But they didn’t, and now we will all suffer.
No matter what happens in November, one thing is already clear. Mississippi has shifted to the Left. Hosemann’s nemeses were the two most conservative senators in the senate. He eliminated one of them (Melanie Sojourner) through redistricting and now eliminated the other one by defeating him for lieutenant governor. And then, Jones County helped Hosemann shift the state to the left by replacing McDaniel with Robinson.
McDaniel would have eliminated the income tax and grocery tax. He would have protected us from the Biden Administration. He would have gone after our universities that indoctrinate our kids with “woke” nonsense. He would have fought for term limits, the ballot initiative, individual freedoms. We screwed up as a state and as a county. We will reap what we sow.
