To those of us who truly believe in conservative values, Tuesday’s statewide election-night results were devastating. There is just no way to put a happy spin on it. Chris McDaniel, one of the greatest conservative orators and fighters of our generation, had his political career ended by a liberal RINO who was the VP and director of an abortion clinic, of all things. And it happened right here in what was once believed to be the reddest of red states.

It proved many things. It proved that money talks. Hosemann outspent Chris by a 10-to-1 margin. It proved that going negative works. Hosemann saturated the airwaves, social media and our mailboxes with vicious attack ads, and then turned and claimed McDaniel was the one going negative. It proved that Mississippi has its own establishment swamp to deal with — Wicker, Hyde-Smith, Fitch, Watson, Ezell and Guest rank right up there with the national swamp creatures McConnell and Graham. And it proved that most of our citizens are brain dead and too busy watching TikTok videos to pay attention to the world that is falling apart around them.

Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

