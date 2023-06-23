Washington, D.C. is a lost cause.
As if we needed another reason to resent our nation’s capital, this year’s “Pride Month” seems to be adding a new flavor of corruption to the already-reprobate city, with White House staffers draping rainbow flags in the place of Old Glory, TikTok influencers stripping on the South Lawn, and “family friendly” drag parades flooding Embassy Row and Pennsylvania Avenue.
But the depravity discoloring our federal buildings and filling the streets around them is just an outward reflection of the evils happening inside those buildings. Day and night, agents across the Biden administration—from the DOJ to the CIA—scheme behind closed doors to imprison former President Donald J. Trump, their chief political rival. As inflation guts our livelihood and the national debt eclipses $32 trillion, many of these same criminals promise trillions in new spending for Ukraine, Wall Street, the Pentagon and the pharmaceutical industry. And with a never-ending slate of rigged presidential elections on the horizon, the Regime has sabotaged our most rightful and sacred recourse for righting these wrongs.
Like many other crises, the Founding Fathers, in their far-reaching foresight, left a countermeasure for us in the 10th Amendment to the Constitution (the legal foundation for states’ rights). This countermeasure is known as “nullification” — the basic idea that state governments can reject unconstitutional federal edicts.
Thomas Jefferson and James Madison first proposed nullification in 1798 as a response to the Sedition Act, a law which — in violation of the First Amendment — authorized President John Adams to imprison his political enemies (sound familiar?). Jefferson and Madison answered with the Kentucky and Virginia Resolutions, declaring the right of the states to nullify unconstitutional federal laws.
In more recent times, the American people have become familiar with this concept again. In 2012, Colorado famously invoked nullification to legalize marijuana for adults older than 21, despite opposition from the Obama administration. Colorado was able to achieve this because, quite simply, the federal government lacked the resources to stop them and the 19 states that have since followed their lead.
Then, between 2014 and 2018, 41 states passed “right-to-try” legislation, nullifying FDA restrictions by allowing terminally ill patients to access potentially life-saving treatments that had not yet received FDA approval. In 2016, the Republican Party adopted “right-to-try” legislation into its platform, and President Trump signed it into law two years later, following the example of so many states before him.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also used nullification to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the Sunshine State. In Nov. 2021, the Biden administration enacted a new set of rules through the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requiring employers with 100 or more workers to ensure their employees get vaccinated or test for COVID-19 at least once a week. Just days later, DeSantis signed two pieces of legislation prohibiting Florida businesses, government entities, and educational institutions from enforcing OSHA’s vaccine requirements. The legislation also restricted school districts from enacting face mask policies or quarantining healthy students.
Nullification has also attracted Second Amendment enthusiasts nationwide. After the White House announced plans in 2021 to stiffen federal regulations on pistol arm braces and so-called “ghost guns,” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation ending state enforcement of any new federal gun regulations. In the ensuing weeks, over a dozen states saw similar legislative proposals, including Montana, which passed a bill preventing police officers and state employees from enforcing any new bans on firearms, ammunition, or magazines.
Yet the promise of nullification—or at least that of the Tenth Amendment — is far from limited to domestic issues. On the state level, champions of the “America First” foreign policy are lobbying for “Defend the Guard” legislation, which would require a Congressional declaration of war before a state’s National Guard units could be deployed into active combat. After enough states adopt “Defend the Guard” legislation, state governments will be able to force Congress to abide by the Constitution in determining when and where America goes to war.
Jefferson called nullification “the rightful remedy whenever the government violates the Constitution.” In The Federalist Papers, Madison reminds us that federal laws ultimately require the help of the states to enforce. For this reason, he recommends that, when faced with “unwarrantable” federal programs, states maintain a “refusal to cooperate with officers of the Union.”
As red and blue states look more and more like two vastly different countries, states’ rights will be key to holding our Union intact. With every expansion of federal power constituting a reduction in state authority, red and blue states alike will grow increasingly fearful that the lifestyles of the opposing halves of the country will become federalized and forced upon them. A re-emphasis on the Tenth Amendment — up to and including the right of nullification—is the only cure for this. But this also means that blue states must be allowed to suffer the consequences of their own cultural degeneracy and overdependence on government.
Mississippi and Texas cannot save Massachusetts and California, but we can ensure that Mississippi and Texas survive.
•
Reed Cooley is a writer and publicist from Laurel, Mississippi. His commentary has been featured on Fox News and in dozens of publications across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.