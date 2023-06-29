One year ago this month, the Supreme Court reversed the tragic decision in Roe v. Wade. The court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ended the 50-year national abortion-on-demand mandate and returned the right to regulate abortion to the people and their elected representatives. Pro-life Americans rejoiced at this monumental victory in the fight for life.
Mississippi has been a leader in the pro-life movement for many years, so it is fitting that the case that toppled Roe came from our state. In the 12 months since, Mississippi and over a dozen other states have passed legislation protecting children at the point of conception. Even more have introduced policies Roe would not have allowed. Every year, these new laws will save as many as 200,000 lives.
When the Dobbs opinion was handed down, President Biden called it “extreme.” Protests erupted nationwide. Powerful companies railed against it. Blue state governors swore to protect pro-abortion laws. The backlash clearly showed that the pro-life movement had achieved a massive triumph, but the striving was not over.
From the time Roe was decided in 1973 to the day Dobbs overturned it, 63 million children were aborted in the womb. The pro-life movement dedicated itself to informing the American public of the value of life. Advances in prenatal screenings have allowed the public to see the humanity of unborn children. New information on fetal development has shown that babies can feel pain at 15 weeks and, just a few weeks later, can even undergo surgery. Gradually, more Americans have come to understand the pro-life position. The coalition’s leaders laid the groundwork for better laws.
When the ruling was announced, I wrote that we should “recommit to building a culture of life where every child is welcome and every mother is abundantly supported.” I am glad to say Mississippi has led the nation in doing both. Because of our laws that protect children in the womb, 5,000 more Mississippi babies will be born annually. State leaders have unveiled eight “culture of life” bills to welcome these new births. The provisions include a year of post-partum Medicaid coverage, an increased tax credit budget for diaper and clothing donations, and stronger adoption and fostering incentives. I hope more states pass bills like these, especially to support families giving children a home through adoption and foster care.
As some states support babies and mothers, others have doubled down on far-left abortion policies. Some blue states permit the killing of unborn children at all stages of pregnancy. Even most European countries dare not go that far. Democrats in Congress used to assert that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare.” Today, the party regularly embraces positions on the issue that encourage the destruction of innocent life.
In the U.S. Senate, I will continue supporting pro-life efforts. Since the Dobbs decision, I have challenged the FDA’s chemical abortion drug policy and opposed the Biden administration’s attempts to perform illegal abortions on federal property. I backed the Standing with Moms Act, which would create a website with resources for expectant parents. I am also sponsoring the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, which would prohibit federal funding for abortion. This month, I participated in a rally at the U.S. Capitol to celebrate the anniversary of Dobbs and reaffirm the value of life.
Too many states still fail to protect the unborn, but we have hope for more progress. The pro-life movement fought through setback after setback over the past half century, and we will continue to promote a culture of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.