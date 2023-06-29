One year ago this month, the Supreme Court reversed the tragic decision in Roe v. Wade. The court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ended the 50-year national abortion-on-demand mandate and returned the right to regulate abortion to the people and their elected representatives. Pro-life Americans rejoiced at this monumental victory in the fight for life.

Mississippi has been a leader in the pro-life movement for many years, so it is fitting that the case that toppled Roe came from our state. In the 12 months since, Mississippi and over a dozen other states have passed legislation protecting children at the point of conception. Even more have introduced policies Roe would not have allowed. Every year, these new laws will save as many as 200,000 lives.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.