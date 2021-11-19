A column of things to be thankful for leading up to the week of Thanksgiving is about as clichéd as it gets. But counting blessings is an important exercise for everyone, especially those of us who are blessed/cursed with common sense as we try to navigate what seems like a suddenly foreign culture/country.
So, log off social media, click off the TV commentators and tune in to your life, the lives of your loved ones and your community and take inventory of all the good things. Heck, it’s possible to find some good even in the inconvenient things that are happening around us, too, if you just rewire your thinking.
For instance, I’ve been grateful for the mask mandates at some businesses when I spotted some folks I’d rather not see shopping at the same place. And I’ve really felt fortunate to be wearing a mask during a few trips to public restrooms right after nuclear gastrointestinal bombs had been deployed.
And I could possibly embrace this trend toward socialism if those same principles would also apply to politics, particularly presidential elections — all candidates get the same amount of money to spend and campaigning will be limited to one month and terms limited to two. Surely our “leaders” would subject themselves to the same rules they want for their subjects, right?
I’m also thankful for my 25-plus years of experience covering courts and trials in several districts with dozens of judges, so I’m not dependent upon the “expert” talking heads on TV who hyperventilate about common occurrences in their biased bloviations.
Also, this politically-motivated push toward electric vehicles could be a positive development if that technology prevents selfish, thoughtless knuckleheads from modifying them to be louder. Now there’s a sales pitch you tree-huggers can make that might get normal people interested in your cause. Humans’ affect on climate change is debatable, but noise pollution is definitely a real thing!
I’m also grateful that I had the good fortune of growing up in the ’80s and ’90s, the last of the free-range children and teens. That’s better preparation for the real world, despite the obvious potential pitfalls. It mimics the Christian life, too, considering that God grants us freewill — but not freedom from consequences of our decisions. The cost of the constant monitoring and constant chronicling of this generation has yet to be seen. But the guess here is that most of the people on the doling-out end of cancel culture and riots in our cities were overindulged, foot-stomping-till-they-got-their-way toddlers at the turn of this century.
And that reminds me of something else for which I’m grateful — to have started my career in a small community during the heyday of newspapers. Those youngsters and their parents were so appreciative of the coverage they received, it made me work 10 times harder to do a good job. Now that they have so much control of their own coverage via so many avenues … well, it’s just not as special nor as healthy, if you ask this old ink-stained curmudgeon. A scrapbook full of yellowing newspaper clips will always have more sentimental value than a SnapChat thread.
Here are a few more things I’m forever grateful for:
• Parents who loved me, even when I wasn’t lovable, and stayed together till dad’s death did them part.
• The people who taught me all about this wonderfully rewarding, occasionally infuriating profession.
• The growing number of people who are starting to understand that a community newspaper with cajones is better than the alternative — even if it means you disagree with us every once in a while.
• Our first-responders and people in emergency services, all of whom have hearts to serve … but especially the volunteers. They put their lives on the line and their families’ lives on hold to help neighbors and strangers at all hours of the day and night. God bless them all and keep them safe.
• All of the people who have served and are serving in the military — and the ones they leave behind, who are often the forgotten heroes.
• A rewarding job with a great group of hard-working, talented co-workers and the best owner/boss/buddy I’ve ever known. If y’all only knew what all we’ve been through together, you’d understand why petty complaints and threats don’t faze us.
• Living in a community with medical professionals and a hospital that is big enough to provide just about any treatment you’d need, but small enough to know who you are and to care.
• Dixie Electric and its internet service subsidiary DE Fastlink for bringing broadband connectivity to those of us out in the county — and to USA Internet Service for being a hardworking local company that filled the gap until we could get that fiber in our digital diet.
• The awakening to the dangers of wokeness that are being expressed by old-line liberals such as James Carville and Bill Maher. Unlike Republican politicians who pose before cameras and say that the Democrats need to change their policies — all the while hoping like hell that they don’t so their party can resume power — I really do wish top Democrats could admit that they were wrong and change course. That’s because I’m a supporter of what’s best for our country, not a particular political party.
• People who do the right thing — even when it’s for people who can’t do anything in return for them and when there’s no one there to praise them for it or post it.
• People who come close to measuring up to being the kind of person they present on their resumé or Facebook page … Well, I hope to meet one of those someday.
• For being blessed with a child who has an appreciation for simple things. Thank you for giving me the most joyous moments of my life and for the ones that are still to come.
Happy Thanksgiving, kiddo. I love you.
