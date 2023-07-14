What was the most significant thing Donald Trump did as president?

Love him or loathe him, Trump’s Supreme Court appointments look like they might have been the most consequential thing he did in office. One-third of the nine justices on the court — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — are Trump appointees.

Douglas Carswell mug

Douglas Carswell

