Just in time for the next presidential election, panic over the next wave of COVID-19 has already started sweeping headlines.
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control issued a report claiming that COVID-related hospitalizations had increased for four consecutive weeks, with three new variants documented in multiple countries. CBS even released a story claiming that hospitalizations had risen 22 percent in a single week, and Reuters warned its readers that the vaccinated could be at risk of contracting one of the new variants (a statement that they presumably thought would surprise us).
In response, local governments, schools and hospitals have begun reimplementing mandates and restrictions on gatherings.
This week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health ordered major Hollywood studio Lionsgate (the company behind “No Country for Old Men” and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”) to begin masking employees on the third and fifth floors of its Santa Monica headquarters after several employees tested positive for COVID. And just like in 2020, all Lionsgate employees are now required to perform a daily self-screening before entering the office, and must stay home if showing any symptoms or if they have traveled outside the country within the last 10 days.
Atlanta-based Morris Brown College reinstated its mask mandate for at least the next two weeks, along with new restrictions on event sizes; both students and staff are also required to undergo “temperature checks” after arriving on campus. The college’s actions earned swift condemnation from U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who took to X (the platform until recently known as Twitter) to slam school officials. “Americans have had enough COVID hysteria. WE WILL NOT COMPLY!” she wrote, ending her post in all capital letters.
TJ Roberts, a well-known lawyer and firebrand conservative activist from Kentucky, also took to social media this week to share a glimpse of what is happening once again in America’s hospitals. To visit his grandfather in one of the state’s VA hospitals, Roberts was forced to wear a large face shield, in which his grandfather could not recognize him at first. “I’m willing to wear this knock off of Darth Vader’s helmet because I want my grandpa to know I’m here for him,” Roberts posted. “But it INFURIATED me that the VA didn’t care about the fact that my grandfather didn’t even recognize me wearing this thing until I started talking.”
After Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order in 2020 banning all “mass gatherings” of Kentucky residents (including at churches), Roberts joined two other plaintiffs in successfully suing Beshear, forcing the state to pay over $270,000 in legal fees.
The American people scarcely need to be reminded of the role that pandemic hysteria played in the corrupt 2020 presidential election. In Philadelphia — as widespread fraud was being reported in real time throughout the city’s voting precincts — poll watchers were kept outside the buildings under the pretexts of “public health” and “social distancing.” In Detroit, with over 100,000 ballots left to be counted the day after Election Day, city officials cited concerns over the virus to prevent poll watchers from entering rooms where ballots were being counted. (I would write about evidence of voter fraud in Georgia, but the Fulton County District Attorney would probably charge me with trying to overturn the election.)
Make no mistake: Democrats are already dreaming of locking down America again until the 2024 election is over. It worked for them last time, so why not do it again?
The key to stopping this is simple: Do not comply. If your city council, mayor or governor tells you to remain indoors, take your family, go outside and enjoy your life, just as you would otherwise. If they tell you to wear a mask, let them see your lips instead as you tell them to go to Hell. If you are told to present proof of vaccination to enter a restaurant, church or other place of business, tell them you have no such thing and you will not be getting one, either. If they insist, leave.
All that any tyrant needs — even the very worst of despots — is public compliance. Do not make the mistake of giving it to them again.
Reed Cooley is a writer and publicist from Laurel. His commentary has been featured on Fox News and in dozens of publications across the country.
