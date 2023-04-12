In the same week as a mentally deranged bank employee killed six people in Louisville, surveillance video from a New York City smoke shop showed a group of men mingling in the front of the store. There doesn’t seem to be any type of argument or fight. The video showed a group of people in a store.

Moments later, one of the men pulls out a handgun and shoots another in the head. Those around him didn’t seem surprised. The shooter calmly walks to where the body of his victim fell, pointed the handgun at his head and pulled the trigger again. Then he walked out as calmly as if he had just bought a Kit Kat bar.

