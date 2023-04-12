In the same week as a mentally deranged bank employee killed six people in Louisville, surveillance video from a New York City smoke shop showed a group of men mingling in the front of the store. There doesn’t seem to be any type of argument or fight. The video showed a group of people in a store.
Moments later, one of the men pulls out a handgun and shoots another in the head. Those around him didn’t seem surprised. The shooter calmly walks to where the body of his victim fell, pointed the handgun at his head and pulled the trigger again. Then he walked out as calmly as if he had just bought a Kit Kat bar.
In New Orleans, a child is fighting for his life after being struck in a hail of gunfire as his family drove down the interstate.
In California, a handyman installing a mailbox was shot and killed in what appears to be a random act of evil.
The first shooting got massive media coverage; the latter three, not so much. Most media stories made the point that Kentucky has some of the most lax gun laws in the nation. New York City, however, has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. Politicians howled, “We have to do something!”
There is no legislating our way out of the American shooting crisis, and to believe differently is wrapping one’s head in a pillow case full of sand. Those who want to commit violent acts will commit violent acts — and the perpetrators are becoming more and more brazen. Lunatics who have been touched by evil and want to do evil things will find a way.
Culturally and socially, America has lost its way. Respect for life is in a precipitous spiral. The destruction of the nuclear family and the removal of all things God from public discourse is only speeding up that decline. Everyone on every street corner is a possible next victim. As much as we wish soundbites and pleas will work, until we fix the core of our cultural rot — and put away dangerous criminals, regardless of which side of the political spectrum they’re on — events like the highly publicized Louisville bank shooting and a child fighting for his life because his family was traveling on a highway, will continue.
Soundbites and pleas are worth just that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.