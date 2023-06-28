“Give us pizza or give us death!”

If you had been so unfortunate as to pass within 500 feet of New York City Hall this week, you might have noticed an infuriated man screaming those words in a heavy Brooklyn accent, while flinging pizza slices at the building from the outside lawn. This is because The City That Never Sleeps is drafting an absurd, new mandate that would crush many of the city’s world-renowned pizza joints. In a crusade to cut carbon emissions by 75 percent, restaurants with coal- and wood-fired ovens (a locally preferred method of preparing pizzas) could soon be forced to install expensive emissions control devices, costing dozens of hard-working businesses a lot of dough.

reed cooley

Cooley

