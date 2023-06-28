“Give us pizza or give us death!”
If you had been so unfortunate as to pass within 500 feet of New York City Hall this week, you might have noticed an infuriated man screaming those words in a heavy Brooklyn accent, while flinging pizza slices at the building from the outside lawn. This is because The City That Never Sleeps is drafting an absurd, new mandate that would crush many of the city’s world-renowned pizza joints. In a crusade to cut carbon emissions by 75 percent, restaurants with coal- and wood-fired ovens (a locally preferred method of preparing pizzas) could soon be forced to install expensive emissions control devices, costing dozens of hard-working businesses a lot of dough.
Given that the once-roaring metropolis has come to resemble little more than a diseased, post-apocalyptic hellscape, sensible people elsewhere hardly need to be warned not to follow its example. But anyone who’s ever treated themselves to a slice of the city’s culture knows that pizza is a religion in New York City—even more than religion itself. This culinary custom stretches back well over a century, with Italian immigrants bringing their recipes from the Old World. Now, pizza is every bit as essential to New York City as cornbread and sweet tea are to the South.
The underlying issue here, however, is not about pizza. As distant and irrelevant as the problems of New York City might feel to conservatives, there is one profound lesson to be taken from this turn of events: There is no tradition so meaningful to any community that wokeism will not aim to destroy it. Even more than a political ideology, wokeism is a cultural sensation, and it does not share custody.
Yet the city’s prized pizzerias are far from the only casualty of the woke cartel occupying the city government. Safety — the most basic responsibility of any government — is now a mere fantasy. Every day, headlines pour in of stabbings and muggings throughout the city’s subway system, many victims of which are people commuting to and from work.
Last year, black nationalist Frank R. James opened fire on a train bound for Manhattan, injuring 29 people. (Can you imagine how fanatically the liberal media would still be covering this story if it had been a white nationalist instead?) And if one might expect the local government to protect children from gender-obsessed groomers, consider that, just last week, drag marchers in the city’s so-called “pride” parade went viral for dancing through the streets chanting, “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children!”
If pizza joints in the pizza capital of the world are not safe from the fatal grip of woke fanaticism, nothing is. And if you find it far-fetched to envision pizzerias closing shop en masse over an emissions regulation, consider what the city’s restaurant owners are saying. One Brooklyn restaurant owner told the New York Post that he has already spent $20,000 on a new air filtration system because of the mandate. Paul Giannone, owner of the famous Paulie Gee’s in Greenpoint, says, “It’s not just the expense of having it installed, it’s the maintenance. I got to pay somebody to do it, to go up there every couple of weeks and hose it down and do the maintenance.” Other restaurateurs are complaining that the required emissions control devices will ruin their product by altering the taste, texture and temperature of the pies.
Despite whatever differences we hold politically or culturally with New Yorkers, we should find it encouraging to see so many of them defying their tyrannical government. Still, we must remember why they are in this situation in the first place. Cruel-and-unusual economic policies, crime-ridden streets and cultural decay are the fruits of lousy government, but they do not take root without reason. The people of New York City (or at least the majority of them) elected the politicians who are creating these problems. To use a metaphor that the Italian immigrants who built the city’s first pizzerias would understand all too well: The Empire City is collapsing, and the Romans have invited the Visigoths to run their government.
Wokeism has rotted the Big Apple to its core. Keeping the rot from spreading to us is simply a matter of exercising common sense.
Reed Cooley is a writer and publicist from Laurel. His commentary has been featured on Fox News and in dozens of publications across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.