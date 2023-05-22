Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann would rather wrestle alligators while wearing a suit made of red meat than debate Chris McDaniel … at least, that’s how we see it. But the people of the state deserve a debate so that, as we have said about each of the Buck Naked Truth debates, the voters see how candidates handle themselves.
The more principled a candidate is, the better he or she is at handling being put on the spot. If there is a principled candidate in any race for public office, it is McDaniel. His foundation has not changed. His approach to taking on big government has not changed. The incumbent? Hosemann is more popular among Democrats than JOE BIDEN.
Instead of debating, Hosemann will continue to focus on issues that mean little to the people of this state. He will duck and dodge — and throw in a few “aww shucks” — until the primary. He is not a strong leader, though. He is a poster child for “Establishment” politics, the likes of which voters loathe. Or at least they claim to.
Mississippi is among the most conservative states in America, which would lend one to believe the most conservative candidate should get elected. That most certainly is not the case with Hosemann. The last thing the incumbent wants is for the vast differences between the two to be broadcast for all to hear.
Hosemann can’t “aww shucks” his way through a debate with McDaniel. So the next best thing is to cower in fear. We don’t need more weakness in government. Find your spine and get in the ring, Delbert!
