Even without the main attraction participating, I have to admit that I found the first Republican primary debate surprisingly entertaining. Political debates used to be unmemorable, boring, stoic affairs until Trump came along and changed everything.
Before Trump, there have been debates that have had a moment or two, but never prolonged fireworks like there have been in the post-Trump era. I’ve watched just about every presidential and vice presidential debate since 1972, and the only two moments that I can remember off the top of my head were these:
• In 1984, when Ronald Reagan’s advanced age was being called into question in a debate with Walter Mondale, Reagan quipped, “I will not make age an issue in this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.” That little bit of genius cracked up the audience, the hosts and even Walter Mondale. It also cracked up my 21-year-old self. Later that year, I would cast my first-ever presidential vote for the Republican in spite of being raised in a house that had a picture of John F. Kennedy hanging in the living room.
And speaking of JFK, I was watching four years later, when during a vice presidential debate, 40-year-old Dan Quayle made the mistake of comparing his minimal political experience to that of JFK. Lloyd Bentsen, who was on the Democrat ticket with Michael Dukakis, completely annihilated Quayle with this comeback, “I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you’re no Jack Kennedy.” It was cringe-worthy. I still voted for the Bush/Quayle ticket, but with a lot less enthusiasm.
Even though the first Republican debate took place between eight candidates who seem to be vying for second place, a cabinet slot or a gig on MSNBC, there is no denying that it was Trump-worthy when it came to fireworks and memorable moments. Newcomer and outsider Vivek Ramaswamy almost seemed to act as Trump’s surrogate, as he blasted his opponents, stating he was the “only candidate who wasn’t bought and paid for.” His opponents responded by gang-insulting the newcomer, but overall, I thought Ramaswamy did a good job of standing up for Trump, himself and the country.
Even though I think Ramaswamy won the overall night, let’s take a look at some of the individual issues brought up in the debate. Let’s start with government spending and the overall debt. All the candidates pounced on the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress for the tremendous increase in spending and our national debt, however, surprisingly, it was South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley who won the day on this particular issue by simply telling the truth … that Republicans in Congress are responsible, as well, as they continue to compromise and pass huge spending bills that hurt the average American taxpayer.
I also think it is interesting to note that Fox News used the popular working-class anthem “Rich Men North of Richmond” to start the debate, leading to attacks on Biden and the Democrats. For the record, the song’s writer, Oliver Anthony, responded to the Republicans’ use of the song to attack Democrats by saying, “It was funny seeing it in the presidential debate, because it’s like, I wrote that song about those people .. that song is written about the people on that stage, and a lot more, not just them, but definitely them.” Since Nikki Haley was the only one on the stage who seemed to recognize that all the rich men north of Richmond are responsible for our current plight and not just Democrats, she was the sole winner on this particular topic.
It wasn’t the only topic that Haley won on either. When it came to abortion, Mike Pence and Tim Scott both came out strongly for a national abortion ban. No matter what you think about abortion, a push for a ban at the federal level is a great way to ensure that Democrats not only keep the White House and the Senate, but regain control of the House, too. It’s a loser and it’s also just plain stupid.
For 50 years, Right to Life Republicans have tried to get Roe v. Wade overturned on the grounds that it was unconstitutional and that abortion should be decided by each individual state. It was a clear victory for states’ rights. Although every candidate on the stage missed the opportunity to point this out, at least Haley said it was a bad idea to take the abortion issue back to the federal level. She won this part of the debate by default, but Pence and Scott were more losers on the topic than she was a winner.
On climate change, Ramaswamy was a slam dunk winner, as he stated, “I’m the only candidate on stage who isn’t bought and paid for, so I can say this — the climate-change agenda is a hoax … and so the reality is more people are dying of bad climate-change policies than they are of actual climate change.” He’s right and he was the only one on the stage who had the cajones to say it. Haley racked up an honorable mention, as she pointed out that it’s kind of pointless for the United States to cut our own throats when most of the emissions are coming out of China and India.
On Ukraine, Ramaswamy ruled the day, as well. He stated, “I find it offensive that we have professional politicians who will make a pilgrimage to Kyiv, to their pope, Zelenskyy, without doing the same for the people of Maui or the south side of Chicago.” It was brilliant but he could have gone further. He should have added that it was offensive that people like Nikki Haley seemed to care a lot more about Ukraine’s border than our own. And when the war-mongers on stage gang-attacked him for not supporting an ally, he should have slammed them back by pointing out that Ukraine is not an ally of ours, that we owe it nothing and we are members of an alliance called NATO, an organization that the dictator-led, corrupt Ukraine is not a part of. In spite of not mentioning that, Ramaswamy had a big win, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis getting an honorable mention for saying he would cut off funding. Haley was the big loser on Ukraine.
The other big topic of the night was Republican front-runner Donald Trump and his legal problems. Once again, Ramaswamy came out on top, and it was so simple. While other candidates seemed to want to dance around the topic, the outsider business person was the only one on stage smart enough to say, “Join me in making a commitment that on Day 1, you would pardon Donald Trump.” When the Fox moderators asked if the candidates would support Trump even if he was convicted of a crime, Ramaswamy’s hand shot up immediately … and eventually all but the tub-of-lard from New Jersey Chris Christie and sleepy Asa Hutchinson agreed that they would.
Even though this debate was probably meaningless in regard to electing a Republican presidential nominee, it was fun and entertaining. And here is how I would rank their performances:
1. Ramaswamy
2. DeSantis
3. Haley
4. Scott
5. The guy no one knows.
6.The suddenly very unlikable Mike Pence
7. The dumb guy from Arkansas
8. The fat blowhard from New Jersey.
