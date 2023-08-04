“Pseudo.” It’s a word with a clear, definite meaning: “False.” “Insincere.” “Not genuine.” And it’s a perfect word to describe Delbert Hosemann and his career in politics. He consistently refers to himself as a conservative and even a “Reagan guy.” But when the mask is removed, he is shown to be far from either one. In fact, in bygone days, Hosemann would have been seen quite clearly as a Scalawag.

Here is a man who had a chance to bring about many meaningful conservative reforms, but chose not to. He had a chance to end the state income tax, yet blocked the bill. He opposed annexation reform, a religious exemption for vaccines and tried to kill a bill to keep men out of women’s sports (he also tried to gut the bill but now takes credit for it). He opposes term limits but pushed through a pay raise for himself. He appoints Democrats to powerful committee chairmanships, then boasts about being a lifelong Republican.

