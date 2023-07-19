“I have always strived to protect the unborn and will continue to do so as Lieutenant Governor.”
That statement was made by Delbert Hosemann four years ago during his campaign for lieutenant governor, but it is without a doubt the biggest whopper he has ever told, if you keep track of them as they go by.
Hosemann may claim to be pro-life at this moment in time, but he wasn’t always pro-life. He is a former Democrat who contributed to Democratic campaigns and backed Democratic policies. He was pro-choice, or at least had no opinion on the matter. He only changed parties, and political positions, for political expediency.
In 1976, three years after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, the South Jackson Woman’s Clinic opened its doors.
In The Clarion-Ledger on Aug. 17, 2018, Sarah Fowler lists the clinic in her article about the history of abortion in Mississippi. The clinic most certainly provided it. In fact, the clinic was sued for a botched abortion in 1987.
And listed as the clinic’s director and vice president is none other than Delbert Hosemann.
Hosemann’s position is much like that of Mitt Romney, who Delbert endorsed in 2012, with a prominent flip-flop on the issue of abortion. Romney was once pro-choice, when he ran for and won the governor’s race in Massachusetts, then suddenly became pro-life as he announced his first bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008.
Delbert is now claiming to have always been pro-life for the same reason – in order to feed his craving for high office in Mississippi.
And the Hosemann camp knows that he is very vulnerable on this issue, so they are already lining up excuses and talking points to defend their man. They say he was simply the “counsel” for the clinic, even though the above document clearly shows otherwise. They say the clinic in question did not offer abortions while Delbert was there, even though Fowler’s article above clearly lists it as an abortion provider when it opened in 1976. Abortions, they say, were performed there only after Hosemann left. But we know that Hosemann remained on the board of the clinic until it closed. It was an abortion clinic, pure and simple. And the Hosemann campaign can produce no documents to refute it.
So, no matter the spin from Delbert’s camp, the fact remains unchanged: Untold thousands of unborn children were killed in the South Jackson Woman’s Clinic. And Delbert Hosemann was a major part of it.
Ryan Walters is a college professor and author. He is from Ellisville.
