“I have always strived to protect the unborn and will continue to do so as Lieutenant Governor.”

That statement was made by Delbert Hosemann four years ago during his campaign for lieutenant governor, but it is without a doubt the biggest whopper he has ever told, if you keep track of them as they go by.

ryan walters

Walters
ryan walters woman's clinic

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.