Delbert Hosemann has many liberal friends. This is becoming more and more clear as we advance in this political season.
Delbert the Democrat has been a name that seems to be sticking to the lieutenant governor and with good reason. You can look at his record and the legislation he has fought to kill. That alone would be enough to prove his loyalties do not land with true Republican voters or conservatives.
He killed legislation that would have completely phased out the state income tax. He has fought against religious liberties. He told President Donald Trump to go jump in the Gulf of Mexico when the president was asking for help on voter integrity and he has stood against necessary voter ID requirements to protect our elections.
All of that while also fighting behind the scenes to ensure he got a pay raise. He also pushed to get the legislature a pay raise. (One that, thankfully, Sen. Chris McDaniel was able to kill after the vote.) He led the redistricting charge to grow Bennie Thompson’s district. He appointed 13 out of 16 Democrats to key committee chairs while leaving nine Republican senators without a chair.
He has stood against legislation designed to protect our Second Amendment rights. In addition, he has fought to expand Obamacare through Medicaid expansion.
Because of these things, Delbert has become a darling for the liberal media. They reported glowingly when he told President Trump to go jump in the Gulf of Mexico. They have projected Delbert the Democrat as their champion and with good reason: Because he is a liberal champion.
Democrat challenger for governor, Brandon Presley, was so excited to hear Delbert the Democrat speak last year he put on two different shoes as he bragged about it on Twitter. And, of course, Delbert replied with a laughing emoji. I can definitely see them working well together to move this state to the left.
Mississippi Today has spent a large part of its coverage into the lieutenant governor’s race trying to make Chris McDaniel look bad while ignoring Delbert’s record. That media outlet attempted to double down on a report that McDaniel had filed an incomplete campaign finance report, despite the fact the Secretary of State’s office admitted fault due to an issue with its website.
The outlet has spent countless political cartoons, editorials and other resources to defend Delbert or paint McDaniel in a negative light. At this point, it seems to be staffed with nothing more than political operatives working for the Hosemann campaign, in my opinion. For a media outlet like it to defend a Republican like this should speak volumes about the “Republican” in question.
Over the weekend, the former chairman and executive director of Mississippi’s Democrat Party Sam Hall wrote a column attacking McDaniel. His attack was the latest in a long line of liberal Democrats rushing to defend Hosemann.
Hall’s attack on McDaniel further proves who the Democrats in this state feel best represents their values. They want to make sure anything they print is a defense of Delbert the Democrat or an attack on McDaniel. It also makes it clear that Hall would love nothing more than a Presley/Hosemann combo running our state. This combo would be a liberal nightmare.
Have you ever seen the mainstream media in Mississippi ever rush to defend a Republican before? Can you name a time you thought they were trying to push a conservative candidate? I cannot think of one time. I am sure you cannot either.
Hall, the Mississippi Today crew and many others in the Mississippi media represent the very left of our state. They represent the Obama crowd. And they are carrying the wood for Delbert the Democrat.
The lines are clear for us in Mississippi. If we truly want a conservative Mississippi, we must not fall for the fake news lies. As Gov. Tate Reeves recently stated, there is only one conservative in this race. That is Chris McDaniel. We all need to do whatever we can between now and Aug. 8 to ensure he beats Delbert the Democrat.
Jack Fairchilds is host of The Right Side podcast. He lives in Jones County
