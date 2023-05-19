There is a new Biden administration rule that charges homeowners with good credit scores higher fees to subsidize those with less-than-ideal scores. Yes, you read that correctly. If you have worked hard and played by the rules, the federal government will now hold you back out of “fairness” to those who refrained from doing the same.

Mississippi Treasurer David McRae 

Mississippi Treasurer David McRae 

 

It sounds like something that might happen in a socialist utopia, but it isn’t. This is happening in the United States of America – today. Forbes Magazine explains the policy in greater detail: “(O)ut of 81 types of borrowers classified by down payments and credit scores, the (Federal Housing Finance Agency) increased the fees of 23 groups — mainly those with excellent credit scores — by as much as 75 basis points and slashed the fees of 45 groups — largely borrowers with fair scores and lower down payments — by as much as 200 basis points.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.