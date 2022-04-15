There may be no clearer example of how the growing majority of Americans have lost faith in the federal government — and especially the disaster that is the Joe Biden Administration — is that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to extend a ridiculous mask mandate on public transportation into May. Citing a “rise in cases” of a disease the vast majority of Americans have learned to live with, much like the flu and common cold, the CDC said riding public transportation without a face diaper is too dangerous.
This comes on the heels of another CDC disastrous decision to lift the Title 42 provision on the border, which is set for May 23. That provision, at least in theory, kept illegal aliens from crossing the border because of concerns about COVID. But that soon will be lifted, as the president has abdicated his authority to a bunch of unelected “medical professionals” who have been compromised by politics. The likes of Rochelle Walensky and Anthony Fauci have been anointed to make the rules, likely giving the pathetic, weak Biden Administration another off-ramp of blame. Biden blames everything from Vladmir Putin to “big meat” for all that ails America, so his ability to blame the CDC seems logical from an administration that has turned lying into an artform.
Can’t you hear White House spokes-liar Jen “How many times can I say ‘umm’ in one press conference?” Psaki in front of the microphone: “We rely, umm, on the, umm, medical professionals, umm, at the CDC, who, umm, obviously, umm, are only concerned with the well-being of, umm, all Americans against a disease, umm, made worse by Vladmir Putin and, umm, Donald Trump.”
The lengths in which these people will go to avoid taking responsibility for anything will go down in the history books as the anti-Truman. “The Buck Stops Here” replaced by “We will pass the buck to anyone and everyone.”
So, on one hand, the administration is telling illegal aliens who are flooding across the Southern border in numbers almost unfathomable that there is little harm with COVID and that the main line of defense against that — Title 42 — is no longer necessary. But for you American “sheep,” you must continue to wear your loose-fitting diaper across your face for the “safety” of everyone.
TV news polls — about as valuable as a blade of crab grass — report that the majority of Americans approve of extending the mask mandates. Certainly the results of those polls — likely taken in airports in New York and San Francisco — will embolden this disgrace of an administration to extend it further. As we have said for almost two years — there will always be another variant that arises to put fear in the mind of Americans.
Forcing Americans to wear face-coverings has zero to do with health or science. It has everything to do with control, another contention we have made in these pages since the pandemic began. Power is a toxic elixir, and those addicted to it see no bounds.
We urge everyone to refuse to mask up. Say this is ridiculous. Say get the Southern border invasion under control and we might think about masking up. But we will be damned if we will allow you to force us to cover our faces. It is a sign of fear and weakness, a capitulation to the demands of a government that has spiraled completely out of control. Those who want to wear a mask, who think that a piece of cloth and two rubber bands will stop the virus, wear your mask every day all day. If you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t wear one. Period.
The more we say to the “maskholes” in the federal government to “go to hell,” the better chance that we will continue to live under the banner of freedom.
