Ask law enforcement narcotics agents what is the most destructive illegal drug — as far as how addictive it is and to what ends the user will go to acquire it — and they likely will say heroin. The thirst for the next hit is insatiable. Users will do whatever is necessary to chase that next high.
Ask those same law enforcement agents what is the most destructive illegal drug — as far as likelihood the user will die — and they likely will say fentanyl. The synthetic opioid does have legitimate medical uses, such as to treat patients with severe pain or after surgery. The drug is about 100 times more potent than morphine.
According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, as little as two milligrams can be lethal, depending on a person’s body weight. Two milligrams equals 0.002 of a gram. There are about 28 grams in an ounce and 16 ounces in a pound. The DEA also said that the vast majority of fentanyl, which is usually mixed with other drugs to increase potency, is increasingly mixed into legitimate prescription opioids. The majority of fentanyl, the DEA reported, flows through Mexico into the United States.
The danger of the drug and the tiny amount it actually takes to kill a human being only makes the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s drug bust on Interstate 59 more impressive. An estimated 55 pounds of drugs — cocaine, heroin and fentanyl — were seized Thursday night from a pickup near Sandersville. The two women in the vehicle were arrested. Law enforcement said the drugs were headed to New York where, one can deduce, they would be further distributed. We shudder to think about the lives that can be ruined with just one shipment.
How many shipments don’t get stopped? With the Biden administration’s lax border enforcement and ease in which people can flow virtually undetected across the border, we can only imagine how many illegal drugs — deadly drugs — are flooding our streets.
The current administration seems to have little concern with whom or what might be flowing across the Southern border. To point it out, one likely will be labeled a white supremacist or a racist or whatever moniker might stick to minimize criticism. The real effects of Biden’s dereliction of duty can be found in hidden compartments in cars traveling through Jones County.
While we laud the JCSD, the sad fact is what they found is like trying to empty the Mississippi River with a kitchen ladle. That should scare all of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.