The confidential settlement in the Burroughs vs The City of Laurel/LPD lawsuit was an anticlimactic end to a case that has dragged on for three-plus years — if it
really is the end, that is.
The only thing most people want to know is simple: Who won?
The only answer we can offer with 100 percent certainty and accuracy is this: The attorneys.
That’s the way it goes with lawsuits like this one. From a financial standpoint — if money was the only consideration in the matter — settling would have been the prudent move from the beginning.
But it was our understanding that attorneys Chris McDaniel and Brett Robinson were hired to fight to protect the integrity of the city, the police department and the officers named in the lawsuit. The goal was to prove that there was nothing malicious or improper about the arrest and investigation into Greg Burroughs and the June 2017 shooting death of his girlfriend Katherine Sinclair in the garage of his home in the gated community Windermere.
Dozens of people were dragged through depositions and proceedings before a magistrate and two different judges, and hundreds of trees were killed in the process that produced a mountain of paperwork and thousands of billable hours ... all for no real resolution.
Both sides can claim victory. And they’re both probably right.
But the most frustrating part is that the case isn’t necessarily over. One phrase in the final order of dismissal is ominous. It notes that Burroughs “shall retain all rights to appeal any prior Order of the Court regarding any other claims or discovery issues.”
That means the judge’s rulings on several of Burroughs’ claims — all of which were thrown out except one — can be appealed. In criminal cases, a plea agreement means it can’t be appealed. In this civil case, the door remains open despite the agreement.
Burroughs’ attorney Daniel Waide didn’t agree to the settlement until his case had been gutted by Judge Taylor McNeel’s rulings of what was and wasn’t admissible in the trial that was scheduled to start on Monday.
The only claim with merit was that Burroughs was detained in jail for too long, the judge ruled, so that’s what the settlement was for. City officials are quick to point out that the lone claim was against LPD Investigator Michael Reaves individually, not the city nor the LPD.
That’s a distinction without a difference to most people. Burroughs was detained for 86 hours, but suspects who are detained are supposed to go before a judge within 48 hours or be released. In their depositions, DA Tony Buckley and Reaves blamed each other for the undue delay, but ultimately, Reaves was saddled with the responsibility. Terms are unknown, but based on similar cases in the state, it’s not likely Burroughs was paid more than $274 — that would be $137 per day based on the $50,000-per-year maximum per year of wrongful incarceration. Reaves’ bond through the city would cover that cost.
Burroughs had the opportunity to ride off into the sunset after a Franklin County jury found him not guilty of manslaughter in 2018. Instead, he filed the lawsuit against the city and LPD. Now he has another chance to say, “I won a settlement in my lawsuit” and to ride off into the sunset claiming victory.
Will he? It probably depends on whether the attorneys involved want to continue dipping into the deep wells they’ve been enjoying for the last three-plus years. Burroughs has won two of the three cases against him in the Sinclair shooting, and the last one (as of now, at least) is the wrongful-death civil suit filed by her family.
It’s expected to be tried in Neshoba County this summer.
The guess here is that Burroughs’ homeowners’ insurance company wants to settle that case, too, because that would make the most sense financially. But history tells us that isn’t likely — at least, not until every possible grain of defense has been taken away.
Burroughs has expressed his desire to “restore his reputation in the community” in court papers that have been filed on his behalf. That’s one thing that can never be enforced by the court, though ... no matter how many rulings go in his
favor.
