Over the years, this paper has been reluctant to endorse candidates for office, and that policy is not about to change. We have, however, advised voters who NOT to vote for a few times, when there was good reason to avoid a candidate.
For instance, in December, we wrote in this space that it was time for Rep. Steven Palazzo to go after he once again proved that he is a RINO after riding the wave of the TEA Party into office a decade ago then failing to deliver on conservative principles.
Despite that strong stance, that doesn’t mean that we are going to give a free ride to his opponents on these pages. No, what happens way too often is a candidate (or his or her representative) will pop in the office or send an email saying they just want to “pop in” and say hello.
What they mean is they want to sit down with a reporter or editor and get their talking points and photo out to voters without spending a dime. It’s time-consuming for us and takes up valuable space in the paper … and after we do it, all too often we see ads they pay thousands of dollars for (with less detail or personal touch) pop up on TV.
Besides being insulting to us, it’s a terrible waste of money. TV ads serve the egos of candidates and the short attention spans of most audiences — if they get seen at all. With the exception of big sporting events, most people don’t watch commercials nowadays.
Facebook is like a sewage lagoon. Every once in a while something of value may make its way there, but before you find it, you have to sift through a lot of … well, you know.
What about direct mail or shoppers? If your target audience is garbage collectors or people at the landfill, that’s the perfect choice because that’s where most junk mail winds up.
The best value for a candidate is a well-planned series of political ads in local newspapers. It’s there that they will find the largest concentration of potential voters with an unobtrusive presentation of their plans. And that’s not just self-serving, that’s a proven fact. It’s also the least-expensive option, so by going with newspaper advertising, you are showing voters that you would be a good steward of their tax dollars. That’s perfect for the theme of our annual Profile editions, “Back to Basics,” the last of which you will find in this edition.
Our advertising department/graphic designers are the best in the business, and they have a great track record of helping candidates win over the years. They won the top overall award yet again this year (see A1). And just so you know, press associations from different states choose winners every year, so that means their work has been recognized as top quality by peers across the country.
The one constant in that department since we opened our doors has been Creative Director Kassie Rowell, and she has been leading us to success since our doors opened as the brand new The ReView of Jones County and later as the new-and-improved, locally-owned Leader-Call.
Work with us, and her department will work hard for you.
