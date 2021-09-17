Gavin Newsom, one of the worst governors in the United States, staved off a recall election effort in California over conservative Larry Elder and a host of other candidates. Newsom won through a collective effort, smearing his opponent with racist language and actions that should have had Black Lives Matter protesting in the streets. That assault was leveled against Elder, a black man, and even included a woman in a monkey mask hurling an object at a gubernatorial candidate.
News organizations joined, referring to Elder in racist terms — openly and freely — with no pushback. The racial assaults against a black candidate from a white challenger and his supporters is one of the grossest examples of racism we can imagine. Is it not?
What? Oh, Larry Elder is a conservative black man? Oh, he doesn’t count then. It can be open season on those black men and women. Say whatever one wants, have supporters in monkey masks hurling items ... nothing to see here. And since the vast, Left-wing media was cheering on Newsom to victory, the racist taunts and actions toward Elder were confined to a few news outlets that actually consider conservative viewpoints.
When real racism rears its ugly head, we hope the world pounces — no matter who the target of that racism is. By not calling out the treatment of Elder, for demanding he be treated fairly and not degraded, the movement for “racial reconciliation” took on less meaning.
Is the true spirit of that movement to have everyone treated equally? And if that is the case, where was the outrage at the racists who targeted Elder? Exactly. Silence. Nothing. For he wasn't “their kind” of black person, which means he didn’t matter, evidenced by the disgraceful treatment toward him.
Sickening doesn’t begin to describe such a spectacle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.